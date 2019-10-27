PAGASA: LPA to bring scattered rains, unlikely to become storm

MANILA, Philippines— PAGASA continues to monitor the low pressure area, spotted inside the Philippine area of Responsibility on Saturday.

At 3 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA was located at 295 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Weather forecaster Meno Mendoza said this LPA may cause cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mindanao and the Visayas, as well as the Bicol region and Palawan.

Mendoza said the LPA is not likely to develop into a tropical storm.

However, the state weather bureau still warned the residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorm.

Mendoza said some parts of the country is also affected by a northeast monsoon.

The regions of Ilocos, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon would also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. —Rosette Adel