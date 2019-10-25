FLI breaks ground for Cavite project

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Land Inc. is expanding its residential portfolio in the south of Metro Manila.

The company broke ground on New Leaf, a modern-minimalist residential type project under FLI’s Futura brand.

New Leaf is located within The Wood Estates, a 94-hectare mixed-use district in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The estate has a town center that features a church, market, school, transport hub and commercial establishments.

“New Leaf is envisioned to be the ideal home for families looking for a fresh start. It offers a safe neighborhood, gated community, quality residential units, recreational amenities, and facilities to help families live in comfort every day,” said FLI senior vice president and Southwest Central Luzon cluster head Tristan Las Marias.

New Leaf will offer two model units namely Bernice and Diana, which both follow Futura’s cast-in-place feature. The floor areas range from 27 to 37 square meters.

Meanwhile, New Leaf’s amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, parks, and playground where families can enjoy without the need to travel outside the community.

Las Marias said there are now buyers looking for housing projects outside Metro Manila, particularly in rural-urban fringe cities such as Cavite.

Aside from property, the Filinvest Group is in a wide range of businesses such as hotel and tourism, energy, real estate, banking and water among others.

It is also part of a consortium of seven powerhouse conglomerates vying to redevelop and operate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The group is also part of the consortium that won the 25-year concession agreement for the Clark International Airport’s operations and maintenance.

The North Luzon Airport Consortium is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., the Philippine Airport Group Support Solutions Inc., Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd. and JG Summit.