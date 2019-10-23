TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Zara
This file photo shows Men’s/Caballero’s Section in Zara’s Flagship Store in Rockwell Power Plant Mall.
file
SSI bullish on e-commerce expansion with launch of Zara’s Philippine online store
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Upscale retailer SSI Group Inc. on Wednesday said it is bullish on the growth of its e-commerce presence in the Philippines, with Zara, one of the brands under its portfolio, launching its online store in the country.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, SSI said shoppers can now buy the Spanish fashion brand’s complete collection for women, men and kids at www.zara.com/ph.

SSI said Zara’s online store can be accessed on any mobile device using any browser or by means of its mobile app,  which is available in both iOS and Android versions. Payments can be made on delivery or using major credit cards.

“With its integrated model of stores and online, customers can choose between picking up their orders at any of the nine (9) Zara stores in the country or at accessible drop points across the Philippines, or home delivery,” SSI said.

In the Philippines, ZARA is exclusively distributed by International Specialty Concepts Inc., a member of SSI Group.

SSI has 91 brands under its portfolio, including Hermes, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Zara, and Tiffany & Co., among others.

The company has also expanded into the hospitality industry with unique restaurant concepts such as SaladStop!, Shake Shack and Crystal Jade — which is opening in the first quarter next year.

As of 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, shares in SSI were down P.05 or 1.89% to P2.60 apiece.

SSI GROUP INC. ZARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Crisis in health care
By Boo Chanco | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
A developing country like ours must invest as heavily in human resources as in infrastructure.
Business
First 7.4-km CALAX segment opens next week
By Richmond Mercurio | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. is set to open the first 7.4-kilometer segment of the Laguna segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway next week in time for the expected influx of motorists...
Business
Factors that still afflict us in a growing economy
By Gerardo P. Sicat | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, my focus was to assert optimism about a rising Philippine economy.
Business
Kaliwa Dam construction nears as project gets ECC
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The controversial P18.7-billion Kaliwa Dam is targeted to begin construction by February next year after the Metropolitan...
Business
Shareholders’ rights
By Alfred Reiterer | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Based on the Code of Corporate Governance minority shareholders have six basic rights
Business
Latest
4 minutes ago
ADB, DOT preparing development project for Coron, El Nido amid tourism boom
4 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank said Wednesday it is working with the Department of Tourism in preparing a tourism development...
Business
2 hours ago
Journalists urge action against Google over EU copyright dispute
2 hours ago
Hundreds of journalists called Wednesday for European officials to take action against Google over its refusal to pay media...
Business
16 hours ago
Budget gap narrows as government spends less in 9 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The national government’s budget gap narrowed in the first nine months as public spending fell short of target despite...
Business
16 hours ago
DA keeps agri growth target at 2%
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has maintained its optimism, sticking with its two percent growth target for the year even with...
Business
16 hours ago
Partial US-China trade deal lifts local stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The stock market recovered yesterday, mostly on the back of positive external developments.
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with