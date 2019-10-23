SSI bullish on e-commerce expansion with launch of Zara’s Philippine online store

MANILA, Philippines — Upscale retailer SSI Group Inc. on Wednesday said it is bullish on the growth of its e-commerce presence in the Philippines, with Zara, one of the brands under its portfolio, launching its online store in the country.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, SSI said shoppers can now buy the Spanish fashion brand’s complete collection for women, men and kids at www.zara.com/ph.

SSI said Zara’s online store can be accessed on any mobile device using any browser or by means of its mobile app, which is available in both iOS and Android versions. Payments can be made on delivery or using major credit cards.

“With its integrated model of stores and online, customers can choose between picking up their orders at any of the nine (9) Zara stores in the country or at accessible drop points across the Philippines, or home delivery,” SSI said.

In the Philippines, ZARA is exclusively distributed by International Specialty Concepts Inc., a member of SSI Group.

SSI has 91 brands under its portfolio, including Hermes, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Zara, and Tiffany & Co., among others.

The company has also expanded into the hospitality industry with unique restaurant concepts such as SaladStop!, Shake Shack and Crystal Jade — which is opening in the first quarter next year.

As of 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, shares in SSI were down P.05 or 1.89% to P2.60 apiece.