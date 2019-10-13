TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The Ayala-led BPI said the systems upgrade would take place from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. of Saturday.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
BPI to implement major systems upgrade on October 19
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Bank of the Philippine Islands will conduct a major systems upgrade on October 19, Saturday.

The Ayala-led BPI said the systems upgrade would take place from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. of Saturday.

“This is in line with our continuing efforts to provide more advanced services and capabilities for you,” the bank said.

The bank advised its clients to plan their weekend transactions accordingly since most of its banking channels would be temporarily unavailable.

Among the channels affected are the online banking, mobile app, BizLink and ELink platforms as well as ATMs, Cash Accept Machines and debit card services.

BPI said all of its branches would also be closed on Saturday.

The bank said its credit card and prepaid card services would remain accessible on the said dates.

A BPI systems upgrade in April led to service disruptions, with services unavailable to clients days after the upgrade was supposed to have finished.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said then that banks should "formulate and implement sound and effective change management processes to ensure the integrity and reliability of their production environment." The central bank also urged banks to have a roll-back program in place in case of problems with migrating to a new system.

BPI is the country’s fourth largest bank in terms of assets. – Rosette Adel

BANKING BPI PHILIPPINE BANKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The solution to PUJ modernization
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
“Mamatay kayo sa gutom” (“Starve to death”) is not the only alternative to the modernization of public utility jeepneys (PUJs).
Business
Noah’s Ark 2.0
By Francis J. Kong | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
In the year 2019, the Lord came unto Noah, who was now living in the Philippines and said: “Once again, the earth has become wicked and over-populated, and I see the end of all flesh before me.”
Business
Shopping online
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With the Christmas season fast approaching, expect many Filipinos to turn to online shopping once more just to avoid the mad rush and traffic.
Business
Ayala Land Premier unveils 1st residential tower in Quezon City
October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Luxury developer Ayala Land Premier takes its long-established legacy to new heights with its first high-rise residential tower in Parklinks, a joint development by Ayala Land Inc. and Eton Properties Philippines...
Business
Google to boost online presence of tourism establishments in Philippines
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has partnered with Google Philippines as the first Google My Business Trusted Verifier in the ...
Business
Latest
Think tank says strong rebound unlikely in H2
By Czeriza Valencia | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
A strong rebound in growth will be unlikely after slower growth in the first semester of the year as government spending has only begun to recover and exports are expected to be weak, said London-based Capital ...
13 hours ago
Business
PLDT Global partners with real estate firm
By Richmond Mercurio | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
PLDT Global Corp., a subsidiary of telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT, has teamed up with online real estate brokerage platform Hoppler to provide Filipinos abroad with more access to digital...
13 hours ago
Business
New tourism ecozone designated in Bataan
By Catherine Talavera | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority has designated a new tourism enterprise zone in Bataan.
13 hours ago
Business
More public WiFi sites rolling out
By Richmond Mercurio | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Information and Communications Technology continues to strengthen efforts to provide fast, cheap, and secure internet access with more WiFi hotspots activated across the country.
13 hours ago
Business
Rice stocks still growing
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The country’s rice inventory has maintained its upward trend, rising by 14 percent in September, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.
13 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with