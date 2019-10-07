Unisys to transform shipping industry payment platform

MANILA, Philippines — Global information technology company Unisys is teaming up with cargo online payment platform PayCargo to transform the payment process for the country’s shipping industry.

With PayCargo, Unisys said it would revolutionize shipment delivery and cash flow of the local shipping industry by making international and domestic trade cheaper and more convenient.

Unisys expects to provide secure opportunity for modern technology to play a role in the local and international logistics market with its partnership with PayCargo.

It would also enable the country to keep up with import and export demands, such as in the ports in Manila, Clark, Subic, Cebu, Davao and more.

“With the Philippines’ archipelagic composition, reliable shipping services largely contribute to the country’s economic growth. With the growing trend for local exportation, the integration of Unisys’ solutions with PayCargo will prove as the ideal solution for both freight carriers and businesses alike,” Unisys said.

The integration of PayCargo into the Unisys’ Digistics will ensure that cargos, including “balikbayan” boxes, are moved faster while reducing payment costs.

Digistics is an integrated modular air cargo software logistics solution of Unisys that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiency.

Unisys said local freight forwarding customers could also utilize PayCargo for real-time payment processing capabilities such as automated payment creation and scheduling, tracking for the freight forwarder and importer, and remittance validation for the airline.

As such, Unisys said the partnership would enable Filipino carriers to get ahead in the international supply chain by eliminating the hassle of costly and unsecured checks as well as clearing of wire transfers.

Local businesses are seen thriving due to increased product mobility, whether it is from another island or another country.

“We believe that the collaboration with PayCargo will better meet the needs of the cargo market. PayCargo is the only payment processor and provider of funding options that has partnered with a solution like ours. By allowing clients to integrate their capabilities into our software, they are able to reduce their administrative costs and better manage electronic payments for their business,” Unisys Asia Pacific cargo industry director Niranjan Navaratnarajah said.