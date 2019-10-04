TECHNOLOGY
Pack Print Plas expo set for Oct. 10 to 12
(The Philippine Star) - October 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — This year, Pack Print Plas Philippines, scheduled to be held from Oct. 10 to 12 at the SMX Convention Center in MOA, promises to be an even bigger one with the partnership between trade organizers Global-Link MP and Messe Düsseldorf Asia, providing combined expertise and experience to bring in more foreign exhibitors and trade buyers to the show floor.

Last year’s event featured 244 firms occupying an exhibit space measuring 9,130 square meters, with a total of 12,096 guests visiting the three-day event. This is the biggest manufacturing related event in the country today.

This edition of Pack Print Plas Philippines promises to be no different. It will pair brand manufacturers and suppliers with local enterprises, creating a unique business matching opportunity for exhibitors and visitors alike. An event like no other, it aims to unify industries and industry organizations, enhance productivity and ensure competition locally and internationally.

During the three-day expo, there will be informational talks and seminars that will keep practitioners and consumers abreast with trends in the industry for the business year ahead. One of the main highlights will be the environment, health and safety seminar which will tackle DENR and DOLE regulations on proper management of chemical waste and hazardous materials.

Speakers include commissioner Crispian Lao, vice chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Commission; Gretchen Fontejon Enarle, president of SPIK (Chemical Industries Association of the Philippines); and Parag Bagade, head of sustainability and ADvantage Services for South Asia Pacific and sub-Saharan Africa of Avery Dennison.

