LIST: Flights canceled due to ‘Falcon’

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority announced that some flights are grounded on Wednesday due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm Falcon.

Domestic flights of carriers Cebu Pacific and Skyjet to and from northern Luzon provinces such as Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes were affected by the inclement weather.

Here’s a list of flight cancellations for Wednesday, July 17:

Cebu Pacific:

Terminal 3

5J196: Manila-Cauayan

5J197: Cauayan-Manila

5J504: Manila-Tuguegarao

5J505: Tuguegarao-Manila

5J506: Manila-Tuguegarao

5J507: Tuguegarao-Manila



Skyjet

Terminal 4

M8816: Manila-Basco

M8817:Basco-Manila

— Rosette Adel