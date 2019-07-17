Tropical Storm Falcon has prompted airlines Cebu Pacific and Skyjet to call off flights to and from parts of north Luzon.
File photo
LIST: Flights canceled due to ‘Falcon’
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 10:16am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority announced that some flights are grounded on Wednesday due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm Falcon.
Domestic flights of carriers Cebu Pacific and Skyjet to and from northern Luzon provinces such as Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes were affected by the inclement weather.
Here’s a list of flight cancellations for Wednesday, July 17:
Cebu Pacific:
Terminal 3
- 5J196: Manila-Cauayan
- 5J197: Cauayan-Manila
- 5J504: Manila-Tuguegarao
- 5J505: Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J506: Manila-Tuguegarao
- 5J507: Tuguegarao-Manila
-
Skyjet
Terminal 4
- M8816: Manila-Basco
- M8817:Basco-Manila
— Rosette Adel
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
By Rey Gamboa | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Latest
By Louella Desiderio | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended