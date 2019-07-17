MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Tropical Storm Falcon has prompted airlines Cebu Pacific and Skyjet to call off flights to and from parts of north Luzon.
File photo
LIST: Flights canceled due to ‘Falcon’
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority announced that some flights are grounded on Wednesday due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm Falcon.

Domestic flights of carriers Cebu Pacific and Skyjet to and from northern Luzon provinces such as Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes were affected by the inclement weather.

Here’s a list of flight cancellations for Wednesday, July 17:

Cebu Pacific:

Terminal 3

  • 5J196: Manila-Cauayan
  • 5J197: Cauayan-Manila
  • 5J504: Manila-Tuguegarao
  • 5J505: Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J506: Manila-Tuguegarao
  • 5J507: Tuguegarao-Manila
  •  

Skyjet

Terminal 4

  • M8816: Manila-Basco
  • M8817:Basco-Manila

— Rosette Adel

CEBU PACIFIC FALCONPH FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY SKYJET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Day Zero
By Boo Chanco | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
I visited Cape Town the year before their water crisis hit the headlines worldwide. Nothing there made me suspect they were about to have such a problem.
Business
Stocks retreat as investors take profit from bull run
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Investors were quick to take money from the market yesterday after the bulls came charging on Monday.
Business
Winners from US-China trade war
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
As the stakes of the US-China trade war become tougher for both countries, there are developments that inevitably impact other countries.
Business
Readers speak of real life experiences
By Rey Gamboa | July 16, 2019 - 12:00am
We feature today two readers and their reaction to past columns.
Business
KAPA 'donors' can pray to court to get money back
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
With its assets frozen, KAPA will no longer be able to give investors the returns they were promised.
Business
Latest
11 hours ago
Ayala to transform Cavite racetrack into business hub
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The Ayala Group, one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, has bagged a deal to transform Manila Jockey Club’s...
Business
11 hours ago
Tan to serve as PAL’s transitional president
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Philippine Airlines (PAL) chairman Lucio Tan will serve as the company’s president in the meantime, as the airline continues...
Business
11 hours ago
ERC sets new capacity limits per genco
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has set new capacity limits per generation company (genco) in terms of output and...
Business
11 hours ago
Peso pierces 50:$1 mark, closes at 18-month high
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The peso gained 10 centavos yesterday, piercing the 50 to $1 level amid easing inflation as well as the dovish Bangko Sentral...
Business
DTI targets drop in logistics cost to 20%
By Louella Desiderio | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) wants to bring down logistics costs to 20 percent or below as a percentage of sales of firms by yearend with the government’s issuance of a joint administrative order...
11 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with