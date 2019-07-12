MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Airport
OTP rating for airports is measured by the number of departures and arrivals that take place in less than 15 minutes after scheduled departure or arrival times, including cancellations, the DOTr explained.
AFP/Fabrice Coffrini
DOTr: PAL, Cebu Pacific’s punctuality improves
(Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said Friday the punctuality of the Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific “significantly improved” just two weeks after carriers signed a pledge of commitment to enhance air travel convenience.

PAL Vice President for Flight Operations Captain Stanley Ng reported that the flag carrier’s monthly average on-time performance, or OTP, improved from below 60% in April 2019 to nearly 80% in June. For the month of July, the running average OTP for PAL sits at 82%.

For Cebu Pacific, Chief Operations Officer Michael Ivan Shau noted that from 60% in June, their flight OTP improved to 77% in July, with peak days reaching 80%.

The pledge of commitment was signed by airline executives last June 26.

OTP rating for airports is measured by the number of departures and arrivals that take place in less than 15 minutes after scheduled departure or arrival times, including cancelations, the DOTr explained.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the signing of the commitment pact was in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to improve the overstretched Manila airport.

Data from air travel intelligence company OAG show that from June 2018 to May 2019, PAL, Philippines AirAsia and Cebu Pacific had an annual OTP of 65.8%, 63.1% and 56%, respectively.

OAG awarded both AirAsia and Cebu Pacific a one star rating — the lowest rating given in measuring airlines’ punctuality. PAL received two stars. The Star Ratings range from one to five stars. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

CEBU PACIFIC PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cleaning up Manila
By Boo Chanco | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
I am a native Manileno, born in Sampaloc and grew up in Paco. My family tree has roots in Paco going far back as the Spanish era.
Business
Philippines agriculture in Peril
By Roberto R. Romulo | 20 hours ago
President Duterte recently declared that “agriculture is the backbone of the economy. It forms the basis for food and...
Business
Sponsored
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
2 days ago
Mega Global's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group,...
Business
NOW Telecom open to partner with Dito
By Richmond Mercurio | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
NOW Telecom, an affiliate of publicly-listed NOW Corp., has expressed interest to partner with newcomer Dito Telecommunity Corp. as it welcomed the liberalization of the country’s telecom industry with the...
Business
Philippines, ADB seal loan agreement for Malolos–Clark Railway Project
1 day ago
The Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank signed Thursday a $1.3 billion loan deal for the Malolos–Clark...
Business
Latest
20 hours ago
PEZA: TRABAHO bill causes investment decline in 2018
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has blamed a pending bill in Congress that seeks to tighten the fiscal incentives...
Business
Airlines mandated to submit monthly performance report
By Richmond Mercurio | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) is requiring all local carriers to submit a monthly on-time performance (OTP) report as part of the government’s efforts to improve passenger service and address flight d...
20 hours ago
Business
PSBank raises P6.3 B from fixed rate bonds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Listed Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) raised P6.3 billion after completing its maiden peso fixed rate bond issuance early this month, more than double the planned initial offering of P3 billion.
20 hours ago
Business
Semirara seeks lifting of coal trade suspension
By Danessa Rivera | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) has asked the Department of Energy (DOE) to lift the suspension order on its coal trading activities.
20 hours ago
Business
Meralco expanding microgrid project in Quezon province
By Danessa Rivera | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is expanding its pilot microgrid project in Cagbalete, Quezon for P219 million.
20 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with