DOTr: PAL, Cebu Pacific’s punctuality improves

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said Friday the punctuality of the Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific “significantly improved” just two weeks after carriers signed a pledge of commitment to enhance air travel convenience.

PAL Vice President for Flight Operations Captain Stanley Ng reported that the flag carrier’s monthly average on-time performance, or OTP, improved from below 60% in April 2019 to nearly 80% in June. For the month of July, the running average OTP for PAL sits at 82%.



For Cebu Pacific, Chief Operations Officer Michael Ivan Shau noted that from 60% in June, their flight OTP improved to 77% in July, with peak days reaching 80%.

The pledge of commitment was signed by airline executives last June 26.

OTP rating for airports is measured by the number of departures and arrivals that take place in less than 15 minutes after scheduled departure or arrival times, including cancelations, the DOTr explained.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the signing of the commitment pact was in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to improve the overstretched Manila airport.

Data from air travel intelligence company OAG show that from June 2018 to May 2019, PAL, Philippines AirAsia and Cebu Pacific had an annual OTP of 65.8%, 63.1% and 56%, respectively.

OAG awarded both AirAsia and Cebu Pacific a one star rating — the lowest rating given in measuring airlines’ punctuality. PAL received two stars. The Star Ratings range from one to five stars. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral