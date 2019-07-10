NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
trade
The country’s trade gap decreased to $3.28 billion in May, narrower than $3.47 billion deficit in April and $3.89 billion gap posted a year ago.
File
Philippine trade deficit narrows in May
(Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ trade deficit narrowed in May as exports were flat while imports worsened, the country’s statistics agency reported Wednesday, with one analyst saying the improvement in the nation’s trade imbalance is “likely temporary.”

The country’s trade gap decreased to $3.28 billion in May, narrower than $3.47 billion deficit in April and $3.89 billion gap posted a year ago.

In May, exports grew 1%, unchanged from April despite a surprise rebound in electronics — the country’s top export — which improved to 6.2% from 3%, bucking the trend of the region.

Meanwhile, imports slumped 5.4% in May, worse than 1.9% drop recorded in the preceding month.

“Overall, we do not expect the narrowing of the trade deficit to be sustainable. The electronics downcycle is still deepening: our equity analysts do not expect it to bottom out until Q3. More broadly, global growth is on a weakening path, led by China, and US-China trade tensions, which we expect to re-escalate later this year, will likely add to external demand headwinds,” said Euben Paracuelles, analyst at Nomura.

“Importantly, import growth should accelerate due to a shift to a sharply expansionary fiscal policy in H2, led by the government implementing its catch-up spending plans after the budget delay, boosting capital expenditure disbursements,” Paracuelles added.

“This, combined with our forecast of further monetary policy easing (we expect another 50bp in policy rate cuts in Q3), should be most impactful in re-igniting investment spending growth by both public and private sectors.”

The Philippines has been incurring wide trade gaps since 2017 amid a rise in imports to feed the Duterte administration’s ambitious infrastructure program, reversing the nation’s current account surplus to a deficit and pressuring the peso.

According to Nomura, capital goods imports’ zero growth for a second straight month reflected the slow recovery in public infrastructure spending after the 2019 budget was delayed and passed only mid-April.

The country’s economic managers have repeatedly said high imports would “support domestic economic expansion.” They also said several episodes of peso depreciation would give the export sector a boost. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

TRADE DEFICIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is a decent NAIA a lost cause?
By Boo Chanco | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Last April, I wrote a column about MAGA and how it has made negotiations for unsolicited proposals to build and manage vital infrastructure projects more difficult than it should be.
Business
Third telco player rebrands as Dito, vows swift internet
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Third telco player, formerly known as the Mislatel Consortium, has changed its name to Dito Telecommunity Corp. not only to...
Business
Chelsea ready to adopt Clark airport template
By Richmond Mercurio | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. of businessman Dennis Uy sees no problem in complying with the government’s order to pattern its unsolicited airport proposal with that of the Clark International Airport’s...
Business
Petron holds off expansion
By Iris Gonzales | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Petron Corp., the country’s largest oil refiner, will put on hold its expansion plans amid the challenging environment hurting the business, its president and CEO Ramon Ang said yesterday.
Business
BSP jacks up term deposit size to P60 B
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has doubled the volume of the term deposit auction facility (TDF) to P60 billion this...
Business
Latest
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
2 hours ago
Mega Global's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group,...
Business
4 hours ago
Cebu Air shares spike 50% in morning trade, takes off from sharp slump
4 hours ago
Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. jumped Wednesday to hit the ceiling price in the morning trade, recovering from a sharp drop reportedly...
Business
16 hours ago
Public sector loans more than double in 2018
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Public sector loans approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) more than doubled to $7.35 billion last year from $3.48...
Business
16 hours ago
Tourist arrivals grow 9.8% in 5 months
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Philippines continues to draw interest from international tourists as foreign arrivals nearly hit the 3.5 million mark...
Business
16 hours ago
As new Pampanga plant opens, Gardenia sees P8 B sales in 2019
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Gardenia Bakeries Philippines Inc. expects its sales to grow by 17 percent to P8 billion this year as it increases its production...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with