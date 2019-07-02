TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Flexible workspace
Flexible workspace is a type of office space that can be occupied immediately and gives business owners access to basic office equipment on shorter-term leases.
Pixabay
Manila’s flexispace area seen expanding in next 3 years — Colliers
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila could see its flexible workspace area grow by at least 10% annually in the next three years amid the emergence of micro, small and medium enterprises and influx of multinational corporations, real estate services and investment management company Colliers International said in a new report.

Flexible workspace is a type of office space that can be occupied immediately and gives business owners access to basic office equipment on shorter-term leases.

According to Colliers, Manila’s flexible workspace area will likely expand over the next three years on the back of continued rise of MSMEs and entry of multinational companies and outsourcing firms looking for plug-and-play offices.

Implementation of policy reforms that aim to improve business climate is also expected to boost the sector.

In 2018, Colliers recorded flexible workspace supply of about 3.8 million square feet, up 14% from 3.2 million square feet in 2017. This accounts for about 3.2% of the total Metro Manila office supply.

Among the foreign players already in Manila are Common Ground and WeWork. Meanwhile, Philippine developers Ayala Land and Robinsons Land have ventured into the flexible workspace business.

“The tight Metro Manila office market, coupled with the emergence of a mobile workforce and multinational corporations looking to bring down operating costs and provide flexibility to their employees, has given rise to another office sub-segment – flexible workspace,” Colliers said.

“The segment’s growth has been supported by the improvement of the country’s IT infrastructure, especially after the entry of a third telecommunications company committed to improving nationwide broadband connectivity,” it added.

In a statement, Colliers International Philippines director for office services Maricris Sarino-Joson said operators should cash in on the rising demand for flexible workspaces by partnering with developers to carve out co-working space within malls, residential condominiums, hotels and worker dormitories.

“Large flexible workspace operators should consider partnering with officials of second-tier cities that are viable outsourcing destinations. The project teams of outsourcing firms could start operating in co-working facilities in these cities where they could train college students that the BPOs could tap in the future,” Sarino-Joson said.

“Among the most attractive second-tier cities for BPO operations are in Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Clark in Pampanga, Laguna, and Davao,” she added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE OFFICE MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taipans buy back their own companies
By Wilson Sy | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, we witnessed two of the country’s biggest taipans buy back their own companies through block sales.
Business
After backlash, Kardashian drops 'Kimono' name from underwear line
4 hours ago
Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian West announced that she will change the name of her new "Kimono" line of underwear, after...
Business
Allowed double taxation?
By Victor Lorenzo T. Francisco | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Republic Act 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines or RCC was signed into law by President Duterte on Feb. 20.
Business
Agri needs competent management
By Rey Gamboa | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s no secret that several members of President Duterte’s all-powerful economic team have had disagreements with outgoing Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, one even commenting that the beleaguered...
Business
Pro-foreign investment laws can triple FDI inflows — Pernia
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country can increase three-fold by amending three key investment laws that...
Business
Latest
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Meralco legal group awarded at In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards
2 hours ago
For its dedication to deliver more than and beyond the usual legal support services to the company, Meralco Legal and Corporate...
Business
3 hours ago
New DOF guidelines exempt professionals from paying business permit fees
3 hours ago
Professionals are now exempt from paying business permit fees for the operation of their offices or clinics after the Department...
Business
4 hours ago
Peso likely to end 2019 at P52.10:$1 — Fitch unit
4 hours ago
The strengthening of the Philippine peso may slow down over the near term as benefits from external tailwinds fade, although...
Business
18 hours ago
DOF bares economic priorities for next 3 years
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The Department of Finance (DOF) has outlined five major economic policies that will be prioritized by the Duterte administration...
Business
18 hours ago
Factory output bounces back in June, bucks Asean decline
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
Philippine manufacturing activity registered a subdued recovery in June, bucking the contraction in factory output in the...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with