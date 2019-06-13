Cebu Pacific flight to Hong Kong on hold due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific on Thursday announced that one of its flights bound for Hong Kong has been put on hold due to inclement weather.

In its online advisory, the airline said flight 5J 112 (Manila to HK) has been put on hold at 5 p.m. after the Hong Kong authorities announced that it is limiting arrival of flights due to bad weather and unavailable aircraft parking at the HK International Airport.

The HK authorities said flights to and from HK have been limited between 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers have already been provided meals and refreshments while they await advise from airport authorities.

The carrier said it is expecting delays following the deferment of HK flights. It vowed to provide further updates for other flights between the Philippines and Hong Kong.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the weather-related flight disruption and appeal for your patience and understanding,” the airline said. —Rosette Adel