TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine tourism
Tourism’s contribution to the economy, as measured by tourism direct gross value added (TDGVA) to the gross domestic product, was estimated at 12.7% last year, bigger than 12.2% share in 2017.
Miguel de Guzman/File
Tourism’s contribution to Philippine economy grows in 2018
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism’s contribution to the Philippine economy grew in 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

Tourism’s contribution to the economy, as measured by tourism direct gross value added (TDGVA) to the gross domestic product, was estimated at 12.7% last year, bigger than 12.2% share in 2017.

“The TDGVA amounted to P2.2 trillion in 2018, higher by 14.3% compared to previous year’s record of P1.9 trillion,” PSA said.

TDGVA estimate is based on the latest results of the Philippine Tourism Satellite Accounts, which also provides information on tourism expenditure and employment in 2018. 

According to PSA, inbound tourism expenditure — expenditure of non-resident visitors (foreign visitors and Filipinos permanently residing abroad) within the Philippines — was at P 441.4 billion in 2018, down 1.6% from 2017’s P448.6 billion.

“Compared to the country’s total exports, the share of inbound tourism expenditure was 8.0%. Inbound tourism ranked third among the biggest export items in 2018, after miscellaneous services at 31.5% and semiconductors at 22.8%,” PSA said.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism expenditure, which includes expenditure of resident visitors within the country either as domestic trip or part of an international trip, grew 21.0% to P3.2 trillion last year from P2.6 trillion in 2017.

“Domestic tourism expenditure represents 24.9 percent of the household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) in 2018,” the country’s statistics agency said.

Employment in tourism characteristic industries was pegged at 5.4 million in 2018, 1.8% higher than 5.3 million in the previous year, PSA reported. Share of employment in tourism industries to total employment in the country was recorded at 13.0% last year. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Someone from Philippines could win a $530M jackpot this week
1 day ago
The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $530 million. That huge amount...
Business
Solar micro grid
By Boo Chanco | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Both houses of Congress have approved an important legislative proposal granting a franchise to Solar Para Sa Bayan to put up solar micro grids in remote and unserved or underserved areas in selected provinces.
Business
Japan firm buying Philippine mangoes
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
A Japanese company has expressed interest to purchase up to 100 metric tons of mangoes amid an oversupply in the Philipp...
Business
SMC eyes 1,200 MW power from renewables by 2024
By Danessa Rivera | June 7, 2019 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. (SMC) aims to complete 1,200 megawatts (MW) of various renewable energy projects by 2024 as it ramps up its clean energy portfolio, its top official said.
Business
Fujian, the land of billionaires
By Iris Gonzales | June 6, 2019 - 12:00am
It might well be called the land of Asia’s first billionaires.
Business
Latest
3 hours ago
DTI probes #ShopeeScam amid outrage from BLACKPINK fans
3 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said Friday it launched an investigation into a promo for a meet-and-greet event that...
Business
15 hours ago
Foreign investment pledges triple to P46 B in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
Foreign investment pledges approved by the country’s seven investment promotion agencies (IPAs) more than tripled to...
Business
15 hours ago
Term deposits undersubscribed amid RRR cuts
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The auction for the term deposit facility (TDF) was undersubscribed yesterday despite the release of additional liquidity...
Business
15 hours ago
Century Pacific commits to be ‘plastic-neutral’ by 2020
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The Century Pacific Group (CPG), the group behind Century canned tuna and the iconic Shakey’s Pizza chain, has committed...
Business
15 hours ago
DA seeks procurement exception in drive vs ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking exception in the procurement process as the government intensifies measures against...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with