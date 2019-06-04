Cavitex begins second phase of road enhancements

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a concessionaire of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), proceeds to the second phase of its road enhancements. This covers additional bridge lanes, which will widen the Parañaque, Wawa and Las Piñas bridges.

Investment for the full Cavitex enhancement is P1.1 billion.

The completed first phase, which was opened to the motorists in December last year, included the Southbound flyover and Left Turning Facility toward Pacific Drive leading to D. Macapagal Avenue.

Motorists immediately felt ease in traveling to and from Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Cavite.

“Once we complete the second phase of this project by Q4 of 2019, we will be able to make more room for motorists plying CAVITEX, especially now that our traffic volume has increased by 9% since January 2019," said Bobby Bontia, president and general manager of CIC.

"Our traffic management plans are in place. We will be deploying marshals in areas under construction. We thank our motorists for their continued understanding and cooperation. We are aware that this project will be a temporary inconvenience, so rest assured when the work is over and the project is completed, they will surely feel the ease of passage in Cavitex,”

To maximize the benefits of the road enhancements, Cavitex motorists are encouraged to switch to the electronic toll collection system (ETC), such as the Easytrip RFID to ensure a faster pass through the toll plazas.

Easytrip has made shifting easier by removing requirements and giving the RFID sticker for free.

Easytrip has also enabled the interoperability of the Autosweep RFID in Cavitex, NLEX and SCTEX. The Autosweep account holder need only to enroll their account in any Easytrip customer service station found along any of the MPTC toll roads.

Cavitex is part of a road network being expanded by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., which will connect to the 7.7-km C5-Southlink that traverses Taguig, Las Piñas and Parañaque.

It will also connect to the 45-km Cavite-Laguna Expressway, which connects at Kawit and will traverse Imus, Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, Silang, Sta Rosa, Laguna boulevard until Mamplasan, Biñan, Laguna.

For more information, visit the CAVITEX website at http://cavitexpressway.com.