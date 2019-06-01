TECHNOLOGY
Central Luzon households spend fastest in 2018
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Per capita household spending grew at the fastest pace in Central Luzon in 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday.

Central Luzon per capita household spending posted the highest expansion in real terms at 5.3 percent in 2018.

It was followed by Cagayan Valley and the Bicol Region which recorded expansions of 5.2 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

Other regions that had accelerated growths in per capita household spending in 2018 were Central Visayas, 4.5 percent; Ilocos Region, 4.5 percent; Zamboanga Peninsula, 3.8 percent; Caraga, 3.4 percent; and Cordillera Administrative Region, 2.9 percent.

Regions that had decelerated growths in household spending, meanwhile, were Mimaropa, five percent; Davao Region, 4.9 percent; Calabarzon, four percent; Western Visayas, 3.9 percent; Eastern Visayas, 3.8 percent; National Capital Region (NCR), 3.2 percent; Soccsksargen, 3.2 percent; Northern Mindanao, 2.3 percent; and ARMM, negative 0.4 percent.

Despite seeing decelerated growth in household spending in 2018, NCR remained the highest spending region on household consumer goods and services with expenditure totalling P1.432 trillion in 2018.

Trailing behind were Calabarzon and  Central Luzon with total household expenditure of P1.033 trillion and P810.3 billion, respectively.

For the entire 2018, national household spending was placed at P6.306 trillion.

In 2018, Central Luzon was consistently among the regions that registered the slowest growth in inflation.

In 2017, Central Luzon also had the fastest growth in per capita household spending among regions at a rate of six percent.

HOUSEHOLDS SPENDING PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
