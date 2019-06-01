TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOE pushes for consumer-oriented policy initiatives
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - June 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) is pushing for consumer-oriented policy initiatives that will advance the Philippine renewable energy (RE) sector as part of the agency’s nine-point energy agenda.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the agency has been steering its efforts toward the successful attainment of the optimal energy mix that would help ease electricity rates for the Filipino people.

“The RE sector has evolved over the past several years, making it rife with various investment opportunities. In this regard, the DOE has formulated policies such as the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) and the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) to give it the much needed boost and jumpstart further RE activities,” Cusi said.

During his term, the RPS rules for on-grid, off-grid, and the GEOP have been developed and established to promote reliable and sustainable RE resources.

The RPS for on-grid areas , which took effect  Dec. 31, 2017, is a policy mechanism under Republic Act 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 mandating distribution utilities (DUs) and retail electricity suppliers to source or produce at least one percent of mandated participants’ net electricity sales of their power supply from eligible RE facilities.

On the other hand, the RPS rules for off-grid areas, which took effect Sept. 29, 2018, intends to increase the use of RE to optimize the power supply mix in off-grid areas that are usually served by expensive diesel plants.

The RPS will rationalize the efficient use of the universal charge for missionary electrification and improve self-efficiency in power generation through the integration of RE in the supply mix in off-grid and missionary areas. 

To date, there are a total of 12 information, education, and communication campaigns or roll-out programs conducted for the mandated participants, user-trainings on the simplified planning tool (SPT) to guide them in determining the optimal supply mix, and hands-on trainings on SPT for RPS on-grid and off-grid areas. 

Meanwhile, the GEOP took effect on Aug. 22, 2018 and is a voluntary RE policy mechanism which provides end-users the option to choose RE resources for their energy requirements.

To ensure the compliance and successful implementation thereof, the DOE has come out with template of the GEOP supply contract to serve as guidance to GEOP participants.

To further support the development of RE in the country, the DOE is set to conduct public consultations on the operating permit for RE suppliers.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BPI to charge customers for select online, mobile transactions
6 hours ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands announced Thursday that it will charge customers for using some of its online and mobile...
Business
Sponsored
Dyson receives PEZA Outstanding Exporters Award
6 hours ago
Dyson has received the prestigious PEZA awards for its excellence in manufacturing and export.
Business
Sponsored
How Filipinos can play to win $444 million – without leaving the Philippines!
1 day ago
Filipinos, too, can win American lottery jackpots from home!
Business
China steps up threat to cut supply of rare earths to US
23 hours ago
Chinese state media dangled Wednesday the threat of cutting exports of rare earths to the US as a counter-strike in the trade...
Business
Economic takeoff
By Boo Chanco | May 31, 2019 - 12:00am
It happened during the Ramos watch. It seemed that FVR had successfully lined up most of the things needed for economic growth and we were poised for take-off. Then, external and internal forces combined to abort...
Business
Latest
A few seconds ago
Fitch affirms Phlilippines’ investment grade rating
By Lawrence Agcaoili | A few seconds ago
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the investment grade rating of the Philippines as it expects the economy to grow above six percent...
Business
A few seconds ago
BSP forecasts May inflation to range from 2.8% to 3.6%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | A few seconds ago
Inflation may settle between 2.8 and 3.6 percent in May amid lower oil and rice prices, as well as cheaper electricity rates,...
Business
A few seconds ago
Index ends week higher on portfolio adjustments
By Iris Gonzales | A few seconds ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied yesterday, surging 133.47 points to close at 7,970.02.
Business
A few seconds ago
Government infrastructure projects to pump-prime economy — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | A few seconds ago
The government must expedite the implementation of infrastructure projects to stimulate economic activity, boosting private...
Business
A few seconds ago
DOE names more power projects of national significance
By Danessa Rivera | A few seconds ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) has named more power projects as energy projects of national significance (EPNS).
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with