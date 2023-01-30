^

World

WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 6:07pm
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency
This photo taken on September 16, 2022 shows a nurse putting on a face shield before entering an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

GENÈVE, Switzerland — Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said Monday the pandemic remains an international emergency.

The UN health agency's emergency committee on Covid-19 met last Friday for a 14th time since the start of the crisis.

Following that meeting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," the organisation said in a statement.

Tedros, it said, "acknowledges the committee's views that the Covid-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences."

Even prior to the meeting, the WHO chief had suggested the emergency phase of the pandemic is not over, pointing to surging numbers of deaths and warning that the global response to the crisis "remains hobbled". 

"As we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, we are certainly in a much better position now than we were a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak, and more than 70,000 deaths were being reported to WHO each week," he told the committee at the start of Friday's meeting.

Tedros said the weekly death rate had dropped below 10,000 in October but had been rising again since the start of December, while the lifting of Covid restrictions in China had led to a spike in deaths.

In mid-January, almost 40,000 Covid weekly deaths were reported -- more than half of them in China -- while the true toll "is certainly much higher", he said.

The WHO first declared a so-called PHEIC as what was then called the novel coronavirus began to spread outside China on January 30, 2020.

Though declaring a PHEIC is the internationally agreed mechanism for triggering a global response to such outbreaks, it was only after Tedros described the worsening Covid situation as a pandemic on March 11, 2020, that many countries realised the danger.

Globally, more than 752 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the WHO, including more than 6.8 million deaths, though the United Nations' health agency always stresses that the true numbers are likely much higher.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
French PM says pension age hike 'non-negotiable' as strikes loom

French PM says pension age hike 'non-negotiable' as strikes loom

5 hours ago
An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed by President...
World
fbtw
California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

7 days ago
The gunman believed to have killed 10 people during Lunar New Year celebrations in California shot himself dead as police...
World
fbtw
Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?
Sponsored

Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?

3 days ago
The US Powerball isn’t quieting down after world-record jackpot.
World
fbtw
North Korea condemns US decision to send tanks to Ukraine

North Korea condemns US decision to send tanks to Ukraine

2 days ago
North Korea has slammed Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the US is "further expanding the proxy...
World
fbtw
Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

1 day ago
Three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded following a Russian strike on the city of Konstantynivka in eastern...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top Republican to meet Biden on avoiding US debt default

Top Republican to meet Biden on avoiding US debt default

By Brian Knowlton | 9 hours ago
House speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would meet Wednesday with Joe Biden to discuss avoiding a US debt default, but warned...
World
fbtw
Blinken starts Mideast tour as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares

Blinken starts Mideast tour as Israel-Palestinian conflict flares

11 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Sunday in Egypt at the start of a Middle East trip on which he will look to notch...
World
fbtw
At California gun fair, few speak of recent massacres

At California gun fair, few speak of recent massacres

11 hours ago
With ammunition, rifles and bullet-proof vests on display, business is brisk at a Los Angeles area gun show -- so much so...
World
fbtw
'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson

'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson

1 day ago
Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder...
World
fbtw
'Drought' has New Yorkers asking: 'Where's the snow?'

'Drought' has New Yorkers asking: 'Where's the snow?'

1 day ago
The snowless streak has New Yorkers puzzled, some questioning their love-hate relationship with the white stuff.
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with