
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
B.1.1.529 declared Covid 'variant of concern', renamed Omicron
                        

                           
Robin Millard - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 9:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
B.1.1.529 declared Covid 'variant of concern', renamed Omicron
This undated National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH handout photo obtained August 1, 2021, shows a transmission electron color-enhanced micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. 
Handout  /  National Institutes of Health  /  National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases  /  AFP
                        

                        
GENEVA, Switzerland — The World Health Organization on Friday declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, first detected in southern Africa, to be a variant of concern and renamed it Omicron.



The classification puts Omicron into the most-troubling category of Covid-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant Delta, plus its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma.





Nations rushed to ban flights to slow the spread of Omicron on Friday, while stock markets and oil prices plunged on fears surrounding the variant, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery.



"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron," the UN health agency said in a statement.



The WHO said it could take several weeks to complete studies of Omicron to see if there are any changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments.



Reinfection concerns 



The change in classification came after a quickly-assembled virtual meeting of the WHO's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution.



The variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday.



The first known confirmed Omicron infection was from a specimen collected on November 9. In recent weeks, infections in South Africa have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection.



"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," the WHO said, pointing to worrying characteristics.



"Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs."



It said the number of Omicron cases appeared to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa.



As for testing for the strain, the WHO added: "Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant."



Greek alphabet names 



All viruses mutate over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 disease.



During late 2020, the emergence of variants that posed an increased risk to global public health prompted the WHO to start characterizing them as variants of interest, and the more-worrying variants of concern, to inform the response to the pandemic.



The UN health agency decided to name the variants after the letters of the Greek alphabet, to avoid the countries that first detected them being stigmatized.



The WHO on Friday called on countries to increase their surveillance and virus sequencing efforts to better understand circulating variants.



Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, urged people to reduce their chances of catching the virus.



"We understand that people are concerned," she said.



"What's really important as an individual is to lower your exposure.



"These proven public health measures, have never been more important," she said, citing distancing, mask-wearing, avoiding crowded spaces, good ventilation, "and when it's your turn, get vaccinated".



Travel concerns 



Apart from South Africa, Omicron has been detected in Israel in a person coming from Malawi; Botswana; Belgium and Hong Kong.



Despite countries scrambling to ban flights, the WHO earlier cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to Omicron.



The organisation said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach when considering travel curbs in light of the variant—but cautioned against restrictions.



"At this point, again, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters. 



Besides Delta, Omicron and the three other VOCs, there are currently two lower variants of interest and below that, a further seven under monitoring.



Delta, which is more transmissible than the original strain, is now overwhelmingly dominant around the world, having all but out-competed other variants.



Of 845,000 sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative with specimens collected in the last 60 days, 99.8% were Delta.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
You can participate in Powerball draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread", he warned, adding "we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tens of thousands rally against COVID-19 curbs in Europe and Australia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tens of thousands rally against COVID-19 curbs in Europe and Australia


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ripple previews Liquidity Hub that will allow customers to buy, sell, hold crypto assets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ripple previews Liquidity Hub that will allow customers to buy, sell, hold crypto assets


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, previewed Ripple Liquidity Hub, a new solution...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russian doctors invite big name anti-vaxxers to COVID-19 wards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russian doctors invite big name anti-vaxxers to COVID-19 wards


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"Maybe after that, you will change your position and fewer people will die."

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 New COVID-19 variant raises fears of next delta, or worse
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New COVID-19 variant raises fears of next delta, or worse


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It is, scientists say, the most worrying COVID-19 variant since delta and perhaps ever. Here is what we know -- and what we...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
An anti-COVID pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant with many mutations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant with many mutations


                              

                                                                  By Susan Njanji  |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Europe scrambles for COVID-19 control with boosters, jabs for kids


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as surging...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands join global outcry over violence against women
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands join global outcry over violence against women


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands marching...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with