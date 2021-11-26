

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 5:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa
This undated handout image obtained March 28, 2021, courtesy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIH/NIAID), shows a colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) heavily infected with Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple), isolated from a patient sample, at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Handout  /  National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is keeping a close watch on a new COVID-19 variant that was detected in South Africa, Malacañang said Friday, as the country prepares to welcome back foreign tourists.



Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government is monitoring developments about the variant found to have a large number of mutations.





“We are intently monitoring the situation. Our genomic surveillance is ongoing and we are coordinating with the World Health Organization,” Nograles said in Filipino.



“We are in constant communication with the WHO and awaiting their advisories on whether it will be considered a variant of interest or a variant of concern,” he added.



The detection of the variant, which scientists said could be more resistant to current vaccines, has prompted several Asian and European countries to tighten travel restrictions.



Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the agency is ready to implement possible changes in border control protocols should the government find it necessary to adjust regulations.



The government announced Friday that foreigners who do not need a visa to enter the Philippines may come to the country, provided they are fully-vaccinated, come from a “Green List” country and present a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before departure.



The decision to ease border restrictions comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The alliance was likely forged as a result of Marcos Jr.’s lead in early pre-election surveys, according to political...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo meets with local officials, supporters in Cavite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo meets with local officials, supporters in Cavite


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday met with supporters and local officials in Cavite.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The vaccines were procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong open to dialogue with Duterte
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is open to a dialogue with President Duterte to clear up issues between them leading to next year’s elections, the former senator’s chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General moved to block Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to travel to receive her Nobel Peace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Court to hear DOJ appeal of dismissal of drug case vs Ongpin next week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court to hear DOJ appeal of dismissal of drug case vs Ongpin next week


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The La Union court is set to hear next week the appeal filed by state prosecutors to reverse the dismissal of drug charge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Focus on human rights cases, making justice more accessible in coming years at the Judiciary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Focus on human rights cases, making justice more accessible in coming years at the Judiciary


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prioritizing human rights cases and making justice more accessible to the marginalized and underserved are on the roadmap...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DA: No need yet for price ceiling on pork
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DA: No need yet for price ceiling on pork


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pork prices have not shot up uncontrollably that would require implementation of a suggested retail price, Agriculture Secretary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderate risk for Philippines in defense corruption index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderate risk for Philippines in defense corruption index


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is at “moderate risk” for corruption in defense and security institutions, according to a report...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson, Sotto offer &lsquo;Council of Two&rsquo; synergy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, Sotto offer ‘Council of Two’ synergy


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson and running mate Vicente Sotto III will observe a “Council of Two,” a term...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with