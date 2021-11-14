
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 9:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close
A protester tries to display a banner ahead of a press conference by Britain's President for COP26 Alok Sharma at the close of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 13, 2021.
Ben STANSALL  /  AFP
                        

                        
PARIS, France — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah".



And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done.





Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference.



"The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted.



"It's an important step, but it's not enough."



"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread", he warned, adding "we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe."



In a follow-up tweet, the UN chief sent a message to "young people, indigenous communities, women leaders, all those leading on #ClimateAction."



"I know you might be disappointed. But we're in the fight of our lives & this fight must be won."



Thunberg, arguably the world's best known environmental campaigner, was more blunt in her assessment.



"The #COP26 is over," she tweeted. "Here's a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah.



"But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever."



During the conference, Thunberg and other activists had denounced the way it was playing out, arguing that world leaders had failed to match their words with real action.



'Hard work ahead'



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained relatively upbeat.



"There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years," Johnson said. 



"But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees."



A European Commission statement said the deal kept the targets of the 2015 Paris climate agreement alive, "giving us a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius". 



Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said delegates to the conference made progress on commitments to cut back on dangerous emissions, and on raising $100 billion a year to help developing and vulnerable countries.



"But there will be no time to relax: there is still hard work ahead," she added.



During the final negotiations, China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the final summit decision text. In recent days, the Australian government has vowed to sell coal for decades to come.



But Kevin Rudd, Australia's former prime minister, now the president of the Asia Society, remained hopeful.



"While the official text might have stopped short of agreeing to phase out coal, the statements made by world leaders in Glasgow leave no doubt that coal is on its way to being consigned to history."



For Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma, the long, drawn-out negotiations had taken a toll.



"I apologize for the way this process has unfolded, said Sharma, as the final deal was clinched. "I am deeply sorry," he added, before banging down his gavel.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      CLIMATE CRISIS
                                                      GRETA THUNBERG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 &mdash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 — WHO


                              

                                                                  By Agnes Pedrero |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Desperate for employees, US businesses struggle to hire


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
More than 10 million jobs were unfilled as of the end of August, according to government data. The labor force participation...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Under Israel's blockade, Gaza's fishermen struggle for a catch


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
"The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Covaxin approval requested in US for ages 2-18
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Covaxin approval requested in US for ages 2-18


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
US company Ocugen announced Friday that it had asked authorities for emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday


                              

                                                                  By AurÃ©lia End |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden will hold a hotly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top Chinese Communist Party members pass historic resolution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top Chinese Communist Party members pass historic resolution


                              

                                                                  By Helen Roxburgh |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the party's past, state...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Neil Sands |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," Chinese President Xi...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion


                              

                                                                  By Shaun Tandon |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
"We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meghan's ex-aide tells UK court she knew letter to father could be leaked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meghan's ex-aide tells UK court she knew letter to father could be leaked


                              

                                                                  By James Pheby |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Jason Knauf, who was communications secretary to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry until March 2019, said in a statement...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with