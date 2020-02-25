Virus 'peaked' in China but could trigger global pandemic: WHO

GENEVA, Switzerland — The World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and all countries should prepare for a "potential pandemic".
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the peak in China occurred between January 23 and February 2 and the number of new cases there "has been declining steadily since then".
"
An acceleration of cases in other parts of the world has prompted similar drastic measures. Italy has locked down 11 towns and South Korea ordered the entire 2.5 million residents of the city of Daegu to remain indoors.
It also caused falls of
The spread of the disease — officially known as COVID-19 — continued unabated with Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman announcing their first cases on Monday.
China also continued its preventive measures against the virus, on Monday postponing its agenda-setting annual parliament meeting for the first time since the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.
Cover-up allegations
In Iran, the death toll climbed on Monday by four to 12 — the highest number for any country outside China.
But there were
The Iranian government denied the
In China, 2,592 people have died out of 77,000 infections.
Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said a team from the UN agency would
But he cautioned against drawing any conclusions about the mortality rate. Iran "may only
"We need to understand the exact dynamics of what has happened in Iran, but
Avoid 'public panic'
South Korea has also seen a rapid rise in infections since a cluster sprouted in a religious sect in Daegu last week.
South Korea reported
Eight people have died from the virus there, and President Moon Jae-in over the weekend raised the country's virus alert to the highest "red" level.
As part of the containment efforts, school holidays
Authorities in Hong Kong announced that from Tuesday it would not allow arrivals from South
Mongolia earlier announced it would not allow flights from South Korea to land.
Speaking in Geneva, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-
"I am deeply concerned at incidents of xenophobia and hatred, discriminatory immigration controls and arbitrary repatriation," she said.
Football, fashion curbed
Fears were also growing in Europe, with Italy reporting four more deaths Monday, bringing the total to seven.
The famed Venice Carnival
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that residents could face weeks of lockdown.
Economic toll
The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the global economy, with many factories in China closed or subdued
The International Monetary Fund warned Sunday that the epidemic was putting a "fragile" global economic recovery at risk, while the White House said the shutdowns in China will
Bruce Aylward, leader of an international mission of experts, said it was time for China to
"Obviously they want to get society back to a more normal semblance of what probably is the new normal, because this virus may be around... for months," Aylward said. — with Laurent
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The first of two Philippine Airlines flights that will bring Filipino crew members of coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess are ready to leave for Japan.
The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, along with the Department of Health team, are also ready at Yokohama Port for
Officials of the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the DOH team are ready at Yokohama Port for the disembarkation of over 400 Filipino crew members of coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship. | via @patriciaviray— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 25, 2020
???? DFA pic
.twitter.com/ x35jXrKWBo
China on Tuesday reports another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raises the toll to 2,663.
The National Health Commission also reports 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.
It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide. — AFP
Hong Kong will bar non-residents arriving from South Korea from Tuesday morning in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, the city's security chief said late Monday.
"Considering the development of the epidemic in South Korea, the Security Bureau will issue a red travel alert," John Lee told reporters.
"We also urge Hong Kong residents not to travel there unless necessary," he added. — AFP
Authorities in Wuhan on Monday reversed a decision that would have allowed some people to leave the quarantined city at the centre of China's deadly virus epidemic, and reprimanded officials who had made the announcement.
The city government said in a statement that the previous announcement had been made by a traffic prevention and control group "without the consent" of the local leadership.
"The announcement is declared invalid. In this regard, we have seriously dealt with the relevant personnel," the city said on its official account on Twitter-like Weibo.
"Wuhan resolutely implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on 'preventing leaks (of the virus)' ... strictly manages the passages leaving from Wuhan, strictly controls personnel, and strictly prevents the epidemic from going out," it said. — AFP
Israel confirms its second case of the new coronavirus — a second returned citizen from the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.
"Another passenger who returned from the cruise ship in Japan has tested positive," a health ministry statement said.
"The patient is in isolation and under supervision and
- Latest
- Trending