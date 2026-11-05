Tabuena, Que, Mondilla lead Philippine charge in Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines — With proven champions, seasoned campaigners and emerging talents ready to take center stage, the Philippines is banking on a formidable homegrown cast to reclaim the spotlight when the Philippine Open blasts off November 12 at the Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Leading the local charge are two-time champion and LIV Golf veteran Miguel Tabuena, former winners Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla, and a deep supporting cast eager to turn home-course familiarity into a winning advantage in the $1-million championship, the closing leg of this year's Asian Tour season.

While the withdrawal of several marquee players following the loss of backing from previous chief sponsors has diminished the international field, the country's premier championship remains a formidable test, with a roster of accomplished international campaigners determined to spoil the Filipinos' bid to bring the coveted crown back home.

The disruption came in the wake of the scrapping of the International Series, an offshoot of LIV Golf, amid continuing uncertainty surrounding the league's future and its support structure.

Still, the field boasts considerable firepower, led by Australia's Travis Smyth, Taiwan's Wei-Hsuan Wang and Thailand's Pravit Tangkamolprasert, all ranked inside the world's Top 300.

India's Anirban Lahiri, a former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup campaigner, also adds considerable star power, along with Taehoon Ok of South Korea's professional circuit and former Asian Tour Order of Merit champions John Catlin of the US, Andy Ogletree of Australia and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond.

The international challenge is further reinforced by Thailand's multiple winner Suteepat Prateeptienchai, as well as Category 4 champions Charlie Lindh of Sweden, Jiho Yang of South Korea and South Africa's Ian Snyman. Korean campaigners Minhyuk Song, Jeongwoo Ham and Wooyoung Cho also figure in a lineup that should keep the local aces on their toes throughout the four-day battle.

Missing from the roster, however, is defending champion Julien Sale of France, who captured last year's edition, also staged at the Masters course.

His absence opens up an intriguing opportunity for the home bets, but the Filipinos will have to earn every inch of ground against an international contingent packed with winners and proven performers.

Among those hoping to seize the opportunity is Sean Ramos, fresh from a breakthrough victory on the Asian Development Tour in Egypt. Asian Tour regular Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan are also expected to figure prominently, while Philippine Golf Tour standouts Jeffren Lumbo, Rupert Zaragosa, Keanu Jahns, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña, Russel Bautista, Art Arbole and Reymon Jaraula add depth to the local challenge.

But much of the spotlight will inevitably fall on Tabuena, Que and Mondilla – three champions with the experience, credentials and competitive temperament to lead the country's bid for another memorable triumph.

Tabuena, in particular, knows what it takes to conquer the championship. He captured his first Philippine Open crown in 2015 at The Country Club before returning to the winner's circle in 2018 at Luisita, making him the most successful Filipino in the event since 2011.

Que, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience and renewed confidence after another impressive campaign on the PGT, where he strung together back-to-back Order of Merit finishes, won two legs and posted several Top 10 results.

Mondilla, the 2019 champion at The Country Club, also has the game and big-event pedigree to contend, giving the Philippines a formidable three-pronged assault on a championship that has long been regarded as the country's ultimate test of golfing excellence.

"We have the players who have the game to win here," said Que. "But you know, most of the foreigners also have the games to win here, too."

That assessment captures the challenge facing the hosts: talent and familiarity with the course may provide an edge, but neither guarantees victory against an international field hungry for a share of the $1-million purse and a place in the championship's rich history.

Filipinos have won the Philippine Open three times since 2011, with Tabuena accounting for two of those victories. Que claimed the title in 2008 at Wack Wack, while Mondilla's 2019 triumph further underscored the country's ability to produce champions capable of rising to the occasion.

Now, with the home crowd behind them and a deep local contingent ready to seize its opportunity, the Filipinos are hoping to add another chapter to that winning tradition.

The task will be daunting, but with Tabuena, Que and Mondilla leading the charge, the hosts have every reason to believe that the country's oldest and most prestigious championship could once again belong to a Filipino.