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Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities

Josiah Antonio, EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2026 | 12:00am
Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon inspected three bus terminals in Manila to check if commuting experience is convenient for passengers.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday warned bus operators over dilapidated amenities ahead of the Undas break.

Dizon inspected three bus terminals in Manila to check if commuting experience is convenient for passengers.

He said two of the three bus terminals, Ohayami Trans and Victory Liner, were found to have inconvenient toilets due to lack of space and water.

The bus firms were issued show-cause orders and given 60 days to fix their toilets. Victory Liner was also directed to have a larger waiting area.

Dizon said the bus companies would be shut down if they fail to comply with the order.

Metro Manila hospitals on alert

The Department of Health (DOH) will place hospitals in Metro Manila under code white alert from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, anticipating a possible increase in patients needing medical attention during Undas.

The DOH said its Health Emergency Response Teams, along with those of the 17 local government units in the metropolis, would be on alert.

The code white alert is intended to strengthen the readiness of health facilities and medical personnel to respond to emergencies during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Bus driver tests positive for drugs

A bus driver tested positive for illegal drugs at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, as PITX continues its preparation for travel surge this weekend.

The Land Transportation Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency subjected 251 bus drivers to drug tests.

A driver from DLTB Co. bus bound for Bicol tested positive for drugs during initial screening. He was referred for confirmatory testing.

“Passenger safety remains a priority at PITX, especially during peak travel periods such as Undas,” Jason Salvador, PITX director for corporate affairs and government relations, said in a statement.

Between Oct. 25 and 27, PITX recorded a foot traffic of 556,995. Up to 1.9 million passengers are expected until Nov. 4. – Christine Boton

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