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Albay bridge stalled for over 15 years to open before Undas

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 9:30am
Albay bridge stalled for over 15 years to open before Undas
The Kilicao-Binitayan Bridge in Daraga, Albay, which is set to open its first two lanes on Oct. 30, 2026, after being stalled for more than 15 years.
Department of Public Works and Highways via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The first two lanes of the Kilicao-Binitayan Bridge in Daraga, Albay will open on Friday, October 30, nearly five months after Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the completion of the project that had been stalled for more than 15 years.

Dizon inspected the bridge on Monday, October 26, with Albay Gov. Noel Rosal and Albay 2nd District Rep. Carlos Loria to check its readiness ahead of Undas, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to make infrastructure projects that could ease travel accessible before the observance.

Dizon first inspected the bridge on May 3 and was surprised to learn that the project had been delayed for more than 15 years. He then ordered the acceleration of construction to ease the burden on residents who had relied on an old Bailey bridge to cross between Barangays Kilicao and Binitayan.

“Bago mag-Undas, bubuksan na natin itong first two (2) lanes ng tulay. Kaya naman palang mabilis eh, hindi na aabutin ng taon. Utos ng pangulo ‘yan, in 5 months, pwede naman palang gawin. Nagawa natin,” Dizon said in a video posted on the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Facebook page.

(Before Undas, we will open the first two lanes of the bridge. It turns out it can be done quickly, without taking years. That was the President’s order. It turns out it could be done in five months. We did it.)

The bridge opening came as the Marcos administration announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, transferring Dizon back to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and appointing Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez to lead the DPWH.

Presidential Communications Secretary Lino Cayetano said Dizon would focus on easing daily commutes, shortening queues at the Land Transportation Office, eliminating fixers and advancing mass transportation projects. Lopez, meanwhile, was tasked with institutionalizing reforms at the DPWH amid corruption allegations involving flood control projects.

The reshuffle reverses the changes made in August 2025, when Dizon moved from the DOTr to the DPWH following the resignation of then-Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan amid controversy over alleged anomalous flood control projects.

During his tenure as DPWH chief, Dizon led efforts to investigate alleged anomalies in flood control projects, including filing cases against contractors and department officials and blacklisting contractors implicated in irregularities. He also inspected questionable projects and testified in court over an allegedly substandard P289.5-million flood dike project in Oriental Mindoro. — with a report from Ian Laqui

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS

VINCE DIZON
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