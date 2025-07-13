Foxies clip Angels for second straight win

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines -- The Farm Fresh Foxies aren’t joking anymore.

From a team that couldn’t find its way most of its stints since joining two years ago, Farm Fresh is starting to show everyone that it could also hang with the best of them after it slayed fancied Petro Gazz, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, Sunday in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Capital Arena in Ilagan, Isabela.

It was the second win in a row in three starts for the franchise, with the first triumph coming just the day before — a shock 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 result over Choco Mucho also in the same venue.

Trisha Tubu came through anew, unleashing a team-high 15 points including the last two points of the match that hammered in the final nail in the reigning All-Filipino Conference champion’s coffin.

That was the second straight game that Tubu was clutch after hammering in a masterful 22-point effort the day before.

For Farm Fresh spiker Jolina dela Cruz, patience was a virtue.

“We were a little slow at the start but slowly but surely came back, it was really patience that got us through,” said Dela Cruz, who chipped in 12 hits, including 11 on spikes.

The Angels plummeted to 1-3 and deep down Pool A.