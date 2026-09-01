Filipina batters confident in capability to improve

Head coach Saki Bacarisas (center) with members of the Philippine women’s baseball team

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s baseball team vows to be better given another shot of competing in the next edition of the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

Head coach Isaac “Saki” Bacarisas is certain about the Philippines exceeding its maiden performance in the meet held recently in Tainan, Taiwan, where it ended up with a 2-3 record including a 6-0 stunner over Cuba.

Back-to-back losses to end the group stage against host Chinese-Taipei (8-2) and Venezuela (10-0) hurt the country’s chances of advancing to the 2027 Finals set in Rockford, Illinois.

“Nasukat na namin yung kagalingan nila ngayon. Siguro naman by the next time around at alam na rin naman natin yung mga weaknesses nila, makakarating na tayo sa world stage,” said Bacarisas in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room on Tuesday.

“I hope sa susunod makabalik tayo.”

Members of the team joined Bacarisas in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, including captain Veronica Velasco, Martine Francisco, Richelle Toledo, Cassandra Inot, Nichole Padasas, Mharnie Dela Cruz, Mery Ann Ramos, and Chastene Jover.

Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary general and team manager Michael Asuncion also graced the Forum but left earlier owing to a prior commitment.

The Filipina batters began their campaign on the wrong foot after initially losing to powerhouse and defending champion Japan, 3-0.

But the close loss to the Japanese gave the national team the confidence and momentum heading to its game against world no. 7 Cuba and world no. 15 Great Britain.

After blanking Cuba, the Philippines dealt Great Britain a 6-2 beating, with Francisco emerging as the best player of the game to give the team a 2-1 record in Group B and a perfect shot of clinching a berth in next year’s finals.

“Sobrang nakaka-proud dahil yung unang panalo ng Pilipinas sa World Cup ay ginawa ng kababaihan,” said Velasco. “Sobrang sarap sa feeling namin na part kami ng history.”

If not for the losses against Chinese-Taipei and Venezuela, Bacarisas felt the Philippines could have made it all the way to Illinois.

“Against Taipei, medyo naubos na rin yung energy, pero tingin ko kaya pa rin, e,” said the former Blu Boy.

The Philippines earned a wild card entry in this year’s WBSC tournament. (PSA pool story)