Sports exec predicts Eala to be second highest-paid female athlete in 2027

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines speaks during media day ahead of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Here comes the money.

Business magazine Forbes has quoted a sports executive as saying that Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala’s earning potential “could be exponentially higher in the years to come.”

The magazine, in an article, said that like her meteoric rise in the world of tennis, her earnings could also skyrocket.

“I feel very confident that by 2027, she will be the second-highest-paid female athlete in the world, behind Coco [Gauff],” Forbes said, quoting Max Eisenbud, head of client representation at WME Sports and its subsidiary IMG Tennis.

Forbes stressed that in addition to the $1.7 million in prize money, Eala has earned so far in 2026, Forbes estimates her off-court earnings have exceeded $5 million over the past 12 months, before taxes and fees to agents and managers.

Much of her earnings, though, came from companies based in the Philippines.

“Given her trajectory on the court—she is currently ranked No. 18 in the world—Eala’s earning potential could be exponentially higher in the years to come,” the report read.

Eaisenbud said that she believes Eala is “one of the very rare athletes who could one day have a very large licensing business, earning a percentage of each purchase for products that bear her name or image.”

“It’s safe to say, in the Philippines, she just needs to be breathing,” Eisenbud said. “She never needs to win another tennis match; she’s crazy famous there.”

But of course, it more than just the dollar signs.

Eala, in an interview with Forbes, said that she understands “who looks up to me and what I represent.”

She said that at first, she did not want to accept becoming famous, but eventually, she had to accept that it was part of her job, life and experience.

“I don’t think for me personally it would be beneficial to shy away from the attention I’m getting or keep it in a box or be in denial,” she said.

Eala will be back in action for the US Open singles’ on Tuesday (Manila time). She will take on Mary Stoiana in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.