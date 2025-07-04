^

Painters live to fight another day with Game 5 win vs Tropang 5G

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 8:24pm
Painters live to fight another day with Game 5 win vs Tropang 5G
Rain or Shine's Gian Mamuyac (3) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Friday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- A game of attrition.

This is how Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao described their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series with TNT.

Trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven semis, the Elasto Painters pounced on the depleted TNT Tropang 5G, 113-97, Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to stay alive.

They are now trailing 3-2 against the Grand Slam-seeking Tropang 5G.

Playing without Kelly Williams, RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac due to injuries, TNT head coach Chot Reyes likewise did not coach as he served a one-game suspension.

“Actually, it's always this way every time. When you get to this stage, it becomes a game of attrition. Matira matibay. Kaya, you have a longer rotation, it's an advantage,” Guiao told reporters after the game.

“You have a deeper bench, it's an advantage. Talaga minsan may magbabreakdown eh. Parang ano eh, kasama na talaga lahat yun,” he added.

“Sana nga lang, pwedeng magbreakdown yung players mo pero iba pa rin pag key players mo ang nagbabreakdown. But, ayun nga, we prepare for these situations. That's why you try to keep everybody ready to play.”

Gian Mamuyac powered Rain or Shine with 22 points, three assists, three streaks and one rebound. Jhonard Clarito added 19 markers, seven boards, five dimes, a steal and a swat. Adrian Nocum, Andrei Caracut and Keith Datu likewise produced 11 points apiece off the bench.

Rain or Shine led by just four, 56-52, at the half. But the squad dropped a 37-12 bomb in the third quarter to break the game wide open, 93-64 heading into the final quarter.

The lead grew to as much as 35 points, 99-64.

The nearest TNT got to was 15 points, 108-93, after a 4-pointer by Simon Enciso.

Calvin Oftana, who is nursing sprains in both ankles, powered TNT with 23 points to go with two rebounds on an 8-of-16 shooting. Enciso chipped in 20 markers.

Guiao added that he is happy to finally break a slump against the Tropang 5G.

In the two previous conferences, they lost in the semifinals against TNT in five games.

“We survived another day. May laro kami ng Sunday. This is the closest we've been to the finals. We look at it as a really positive development for us,” he said.

“At last, naka-dalawang panalo kami sa semis.”

Rain or Shine will try to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 in another tussle on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.

