MPBL: Pampanga survives Cebu; Sarangani, Davao win

Allen Mina shines in his first game with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning back-to-back champions Pampanga Giant Lanterns met stiff resistance from the retooled Cebu Greats before prevailing, 69-66, on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City.

Cebu threatened at 66-68 before Paul Desiderio missed a probable go-ahead triple, allowing John Lloyd Clemente to secure Pampanga's 13th win in 17 starts by sinking the first of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left.

New acquisition Allen Mina led Pampanga with 14 points and seven rebounds, followed by Larry Muyang with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Pampanga, which missed Top Gun Archie Concepcion, also banked on Clemente with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists; Jhaymo Eguilos with seven points, 10 rebounds and two assists; and new recruit John Ashley Faa with fiv points, four assists and three rebounds, to stay close to pacesetters Nueva Ecija (16-0), Abra (15-1), San Juan (14-1), Zamboanga (14-3) and Quezon Province (13-4).

Although Cebu absorbed its sixth straight defeat and tumbled to 4-13, the Greats, under new coach Junthy Valenzuela, showed newfound strength behind homegrown additions Jun Manzo, Desiderio, JR Quinahan and Reeve Ugsang.

Manzo wound up with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists; Desiderio 6 points, seven rebounds and two assists; Quinahan six points and three rebounds; and Ugsang two points and three rebounds.

Cebu got 11 points, three rebounds and three assists from Jan Jamon; eight points and two assists from Brylle Ivan Meca; and seven points, seven rebounds and five assists from Lean Vincent Martel.

Sarangani survived Pasig's final assault and won, 96-95, in the second game to improve to 7-8.

Trailing 14 points, Pasig unloaded 16, capped by Chito Jaime's triple, against Sarangani's three to close in 95-96, with 4.9 seconds left.

Sarangani's Larce Sunga missed two free throws with 1.7 seconds to go, but Charles Callano grabbed the offensive rebound to preserve the Grippers' sixth win against 11 losses.

Jeymark Mallari led Sarangani with 21 points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists; Sunga with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists; Ken Brillantes with 14 points and 11 rebounds; Coy Alves with 14 points and five rebounds; and Kyt Jimenez with seven points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Pasig skidded to 7-8 despite Mark Montuano's 20 points and eight rebounds; Jacob Galicia's 17 points, 12 rebounds and three assists; Rocky Acidre's 17 points, five assists and four rebounds; Jaime's 13 points and 17 rebounds; and Warlo James Batac's 11 points and four rebounds.

Reymart Escobido drilled in a floater buzzer-beater to lift the Davao Occidental Tigers past the Marikina Shoemasters, 72-71, in the opener.

Called in after Davao pulled ahead, 71-70, on a triple by Jay Yutoc with 2.3 seconds left, the 5-foot-10 former San Sebastian College star, delivered and shoved the Tigers to 6-8.

Joseph Terso pumped in eight points in a 10-2 run that shoved the Tigers back on top, 67-63, after the Shoemasters clustered 12 points, seven by Deo Timajo and five by Jacob Ubaldo, and took control, 61-57, with 4:27 left.

Terso posted 15 points, 10 assists and three rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Keith Agovida with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Christian De Chavez with 12 points.

Escobido wound up with four points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Marikina, which tasted its third straight loss and slid to 3-14, got 20 points, five rebounds and two assists from Timajo; 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jay Yutuc; and nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Jacob Ubaldo.

The MPBL returns to the Alonte Sports Arena on Wednesday with games pitting Bataan against Basilan at 4 p.m., Quezon Province against Paranaque at 6 p.m., and host Binan against Batangas at 8 p.m.