Road Warriors zoom past Bossing for third straight win

NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines -- Make it three in a row for the NLEX Road Warriors.

NLEX won its third straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup after outlasting the Blackwater Bossing, 80-72, Friday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

The Road Warriors brought the Bossing, who defeated the NorthPort Batang Pier in their last game, crashing back to earth in the low-scoring affair.

Robert Bolick finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead NLEX. JB Bahio added 12 points, while Dominick Fajardo and Kevin Alas chipped in 10 apiece.

Leading by just two, 52-50, heading into the fourth quarter, NLEX started off the final frame waxing hot, unleashing a 14-5 run capped by a layup by Fajardo to grab the 64-55 lead.

A Bradwyn Guinto and-one play sliced the deficit to just four, 64-68, with 3:31 left, but huge triples by Robert Bolick kept the Bossing at bay, 74-66, with 2:23 remaining.

Blackwater tried to mount a comeback, but the Road Warriors just had answer after answer to secure the victory.

NLEX thus hasn't lost since dropping its first game of the conference. Prior to Friday, the Road Warriors defeated Rain or Shine and TNT.

Anthony Semerad had nine for the winning team, which rose to 3-1.

BJ Andrade powered Blackwater with 15 points, while RK Ilagan and Guinto had 13 apiece for the 1-3 Bossing.

The Road Warriors will face Barangay Ginebra, while Blackwater will take on Rain or Shine. Both games will be on Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.