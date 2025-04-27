^

Sports

Obiena ends up at seventh in Wanda Diamond League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 6:02pm
Obiena ends up at seventh in Wanda Diamond League
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Andrej Isakovic

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena had a forgettable run in the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen, finishing seventh in a 10-man field Saturday in China.

The Filipino Olympic pole vaulter, who missed the World Indoor Championships after coming up short in qualification points, had a dismal debut in his outdoor campaign this year.

After clearing 5.42 meters with ease, he cleared 5.62 meters in two attempts.

However, he could not hurdle his three attempts at 5.72 meters.

As expected, Armand Duplantis finished on top of the competition after clearing 5.92 meters. He tried to fly past 6.01 meters but could not clear it.

Emmanouil Karalis finished second with 5.82 meters, while the Netherlands’ Menno Vloon wound up third with 5.82 meters.

Obiena, who was sidelined for months due to a back injury before returning to competition in January, will compete in Shanghai next week.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guico returns for JPGT Splendido title bid

Guico returns for JPGT Splendido title bid

7 hours ago
Young Zach Guico looks to regain his winning form as he rejoins the competition, while siblings Ryuji and Shinichi Suzuki...
Sports
fbtw
Sean to rep Gilas in draw

Sean to rep Gilas in draw

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Gilas assistant coach Sean Chambers will represent the country at the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers draw in Doha on May 13...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic crashes to nervous Arnaldi in Madrid opener, Swiatek advances

Djokovic crashes to nervous Arnaldi in Madrid opener, Swiatek advances

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic admits he may have played his last-ever match at the Madrid Open after he crashed out in his opening round...
Sports
fbtw
'Legendary' Eubank Jr beats Benn in grudge bout

'Legendary' Eubank Jr beats Benn in grudge bout

10 hours ago
Chris Eubank Jr survived a brutal grudge bout against Conor Benn to seal a unanimous points decision against his bitter rival...
Sports
fbtw
FEU keeps DLSU on hold

FEU keeps DLSU on hold

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Far Eastern U charged into the Final Four with a bang, stunning La Salle with a big 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23 win...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hotshots sustain hot start

Hotshots sustain hot start

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Pacesetting Magnolia delivered a tour-de-force performance on the road and overpowered Phoenix, 118-99, to stay spotless in...
Sports
fbtw
Toss-up seen in ICTSI Splendido

Toss-up seen in ICTSI Splendido

20 hours ago
A competitive field of rising stars is all set for the ICTSI Splendido Taal Junior PGT Championship, which gets going tomorrow...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws get past Lady Spikers, brace for another tough clash vs Lady Bulldogs

Lady Tamaraws get past Lady Spikers, brace for another tough clash vs Lady Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
With the Final Four on the horizon, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are bracing for a much harder competition in...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles keep head high, swoop down on Lady Warriors

Blue Eagles keep head high, swoop down on Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ateneo team captain Lyann de Guzman voiced pride with the way the Blue Eagles performed in their roller-coaster UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with