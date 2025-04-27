Obiena ends up at seventh in Wanda Diamond League

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena had a forgettable run in the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen, finishing seventh in a 10-man field Saturday in China.

The Filipino Olympic pole vaulter, who missed the World Indoor Championships after coming up short in qualification points, had a dismal debut in his outdoor campaign this year.

After clearing 5.42 meters with ease, he cleared 5.62 meters in two attempts.

However, he could not hurdle his three attempts at 5.72 meters.

As expected, Armand Duplantis finished on top of the competition after clearing 5.92 meters. He tried to fly past 6.01 meters but could not clear it.

Emmanouil Karalis finished second with 5.82 meters, while the Netherlands’ Menno Vloon wound up third with 5.82 meters.

Obiena, who was sidelined for months due to a back injury before returning to competition in January, will compete in Shanghai next week.