Blue Eagles keep head high, swoop down on Lady Warriors

MANILA Philippines — Ateneo team captain Lyann de Guzman voiced pride with the way the Blue Eagles performed in their roller-coaster UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball campaign.

Ateneo outlasted the University of the East Lady Warriors in four sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

This gave the Blue Eagles their fifth win in 14 contests, while UE finished this season winless.

After the game, de Guzman said that looking back, they were expecting good things for the squad as they were not a rebuilding team.

But season-ending injuries to Sobe Buena, JLo delos Santos, Zel Tsunashima derailed their aspirations.

“Actually siyempre, sobrang laki ng expectation this season especially with Zel, JLo, Sobe. Sobrang iba yung team namin ngayon, very strong talaga. But yun nga, hindi natin na-expect ang mga nangyari,” de Guzman, who finished the UE game with 13 points to go with 18 excellent digs and 17 excellent receptions, said.

“But I’m still happy kasi feel ko na-achieve pa rin namin yung goal namin, which is mapakita, kahit konti lang kami, lumalaban pa rin kami,” she added.

UE had the chance to send the match to a deciding fifth set on Saturday, leading 22-16 in the fourth frame.

But Ateneo, slowly but surely, climbed out of the hole.

A 5-1 run capped by an error by UE pulled the Blue Eagles to within two, 21-23.

But a service error by Ateneo pushed the Lady Warriors to the set point, 24-21.

The Blue Eagles did not give up, salvaging three set points to tie things up at 24.

A Khy Cepada off-the-block attack gave UE the lead, but three straight points by Ateneo sealed the deal.

Against the Red Warriors, it was rookie Jihan Chuatico who carried the offensive load. She finished with 16 points on 11 attacks, four blocks and a service ace. AC Miner added 13 points while rookie Alex Montoro had 11.

“I’m very happy sa mga rookies namin kasi very ready sila, nag-step up talaga sila. Parang hindi rin sila rookie, feel ko sobrang tagal na nilang naglalaro,” de Guzman said.

Van Bangayan and Cepada top-scored for UE with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Kayce Balingit and Riza Nogales chipped in 13 and 10 markers.