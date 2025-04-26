Fun run for Philippine tourism held to rousing success

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of runners of all ages and backgrounds “carried the heritage” of the Philippines at the “Takbo Para sa Turismo” fun run Saturday morning at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The fun run — organized by the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), with Philstar.com as an official media partner — drew nearly 1,500 participants, all of whom “united for tourism with one heartbeat for our country and our culture.”

Runners of all background gathered at the historic Quirino Grandstand early Saturday morning, April 26, for “Takbo Para sa Turismo 2025,” a fun run organized by the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies in partnership with the Department of Tourism. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/glLQwqlu0c — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) April 26, 2025

“Today, all of us did not just run. We carried our heritage with every step, wearing our regional colors with pride. For this is the Philippine experience — vibrant, proud, unstoppable,” DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said in a speech on stage.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (middle, in green) gestures to the crowd during a short program on stage.

“The Department of Tourism is proud to run with all of you because building a stronger tourism industry is a race that all of us can win together. To everyone here, you are not just finishers, for you are all champions of Philippine tourism. And so let's all keep running forward for our culture, for our communities, and for our country,” she added.

A total prize pool of P100,000 had been earmarked for winners of the 3km, 5km and 10km categories, Frasco announced.

Philstar.com/Nadie Esteban The Philstar.com team at ‘Takbo Para Sa Turismo’.

The Tourism chief likewise hinted at hosting more running events in the future.

“So congratulations to everyone. Let this be just the first of many, many partnerships of this kind. Love tourism and love the Philippines.”