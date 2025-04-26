^

Fun run for Philippine tourism held to rousing success

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 5:14pm
'Takbo Para Sa Turismo' participants traversing Roxas Boulevard in Manila.
Philstar.com / Dominique Flores

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of runners of all ages and backgrounds “carried the heritage” of the Philippines at the “Takbo Para sa Turismo” fun run Saturday morning at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. 

The fun run — organized by the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), with Philstar.com as an official media partner — drew nearly 1,500 participants, all of whom “united for tourism with one heartbeat for our country and our culture.” 

“Today, all of us did not just run. We carried our heritage with every step, wearing our regional colors with pride. For this is the Philippine experience — vibrant, proud, unstoppable,” DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said in a speech on stage.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (middle, in green) gestures to the crowd during a short program on stage.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

“The Department of Tourism is proud to run with all of you because building a stronger tourism industry is a race that all of us can win together. To everyone here, you are not just finishers, for you are all champions of Philippine tourism. And so let's all keep running forward for our culture, for our communities, and for our country,” she added. 

A total prize pool of P100,000 had been earmarked for winners of the 3km, 5km and 10km categories, Frasco announced.

The Philstar.com team at ‘Takbo Para Sa Turismo’.
Philstar.com/Nadie Esteban

The Tourism chief likewise hinted at hosting more running events in the future.

“So congratulations to everyone. Let this be just the first of many, many partnerships of this kind. Love tourism and love the Philippines.” 

