Top-seeded Tamaraws sweep Green Spikers, adopt clean-slate mindset

The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after getting a win over the La Salle Green Spikers on Saturday, April 26, at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Back to square one.

After a strong finish to the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws stressed that the work has just begun.

FEU defeated the La Salle Green Spikers in four sets, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22, on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in what was a preview of their Final Four matchup.

The Tamaraws rose to 13-1 and solidified their top-seed finish. La Salle dropped to 9-5 and ensured their position as the fourth seed, even if the 9-4 University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers lose against defending champions 11-2 National University Bulldogs on Sunday.

After the game, FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo emphasized that the elimination round is now over and that they are throwing out their 13-1 slate.

“Sa amin, ganun kami ka-excited itong papasok na week, kung paano namin pe-prepare sarili namin para sa semis. Yung 13-1 na standing, ano nga yan e, it doesn’t count, wala na yun. Kumbaga 0-0 na ulit,” he told reporters.

“Dun kami manggagaling ulit ngayon. Siguro starting today, pagkatapos nilang maligo dumiretso kami ng R. Papa mag-ensayo kami. Ganun lang. Hanggang bago mag-Sabado siguro,” he added.

In the game, Dryx Saavedra exploded for 25 points on 20 attacks, three blocks and two service aces. Mikko Espartero chipped in 15 markers to go with 17 excellent receptions and four excellent digs, while Amet Bituin had 11.

For La Salle, Noel Kampton top-scored with 16 points, while Glen Ventura produced 15.

Orcullo also stressed that the Morayta-based squad deserves where they are right now.

“Siguro yung nangyari, from day 1 hanggang today, ako masasabi ko na well-deserved kung nasaan kami ngayon dahil yung mga bata talagang sobrang uhaw sa gustong mangyari pare-pareho,” he stated.

“Sana, ma-sustain namin.”

In the day’s opening game, Ateneo dug deep to complete the reverse sweep against the University of the East Red Warriors, who finished this season winless.

Amil Pacinio powered the Blue Eagles with 18 points, while Kennedy Batas had 17. + Jian Salarzon chipped in 16 points.

Roy Piojo and Raquim Aceron had 22 and 19 markers, respectively, for UE.

Ateneo finished the season with a 7-7 win-loss record, while the Red Warriors lost all 14 elimination round contests.