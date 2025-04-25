^

Eala happy with performance in Swiatek rematch

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 6:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Despite falling short against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the Mutua Madrid Open late Thursday night, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is happy with how she competed against her opponent. 

Eala took the first set in their round of 64 matchup, but Swiatek was just too good and mounted a comeback against the 19-year-old, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. 

The Polish tennister’s win over the Filipina equalized their head-to-head matchup, as Eala pulled off an upset for the ages against Swiatek last month in the Miami Open.

After the match, Eala acknowledged the mastery of her opponent in the match. 

"I’m happy with the match, happy with how I competed," she said in an article by the Women’s Tennis Association.

"Obviously up a set and a break is a good situation to be in, but you have to remember that there’s another person on the other side of the court. More so, a multiple Roland Garros champion. She did well also … Things to take back and to learn,” she added.

At times, Swiatek was seen visibly upset with herself as Eala remained patient with her returns.

The defending Madrid Open champion also had an errant performance as she had error after error.

But in the second set, Swiatek regained her form and showcased her command on clay.

“What was different [between Madrid and Miami] was that, in my opinion, was that she executed better in the important moments, and she had a little higher level than me in specific moments of the match,” said Eala.

Currently, according to the WTA live rankings, Eala rose to World No. 71. 

