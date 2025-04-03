More players deserve to be in PBAâ€™s â€˜Greatestâ€™ list â€” Atoy Co

More players deserve to be in PBA’s ‘Greatest’ list — Atoy Co

Top, from left: Yoyoy Villame, Bong Hawkins, Abe King, Arnie Tuadles and Danny Seigle; bottom, from left: Scottie Thompson, Jeffrey Cariaso, June Mar Fajardo, Manny Victorino and Nelson Asaytono

MANILA, Philippines — If it were up to Philippine basketball legend Atoy Co, the selection committee would have picked 25 more players for the PBA’s Greatest Players list.

Ten more players were added to the greatest list as named by the selection committee made up of former PBA commissioner Sonny Barrios, Ramon Fernandez, Allan Caidic, Dante Silverio, STAR columnist Quinito Henson, Andy Jao, Al Mendoza, Ding Marcelo, STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran and Co.

PBA legends Abe King, Nelson Asaytono, Jeff Cariaso, Bong Hawkins, Arnie Tuadles, Danny Seigle, Manny Victorino and Yoyoy Villamin, as well as active players June Mar Fajardo and Scottie Thompson, were included in the now-50 Greatest Players list.

Co, after Wednesday’s announcement, said that the committee had to pick just eight more since Fajardo and Thompson are shoo-ins as league Most Valuable Players.

“Meron pa ring konti na dapat na ring masama kaya lang, hanggang walo lang ang napili namin dahil automatic na yung dalawang MVP,” he said.

“Meron pang ibang mga pangalan pa… marami pang iba kaya lang one at a time. Kung pwede lang pumili hanggang 75 e. Pipiliin ko na sila kaya lang sinala muna namin, na ito munang deserving,” he added.

“The Fortune Cookie”, who was part of the original 25 Greatest Players announced in 2000, said that there are “a lot” more players who would have made the cut.

“Maybe sa next na pagpipilian ng greatest players, kasali na sila. Actually maraming-marami pa.”

- No justification necessary -

For his part, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial stressed that the naming of the 10 new members of the PBA’s Greatest does not need to be defended.

“Hindi ko kailangang mag-depensa. Ito ay selection committee, namili, katulad ng sinabi ko. James Bond movie, magkakaiba tayo ng pananaw, kung sino ang magaling na James Bond,” Marcial said.

“Proseso ito e. Ginawa natin yung magandang proseso at tignan nation sa magandang proseso, hindi natin mapapasaya lahat ng mga tao,” he added.

Marcial bared that aside from the best players, there are also talks about possibly releasing a list of the greatest teams of each era, as well as the greatest coaches.

“Pinag-aaralan natin lahat kung ano ang pepwede pang magawa natin sa 50th year natin… marami tayong pakulong gagawin, at sana nga mabahagi natin ang suggestion,” he said.

Meanwhile, aside from players, Co also called for the revival of the induction for the PBA Hall of Fame.

“Parang it’s time to revive it again. Kasi marami na kaming mga tao na dapat ma-recognize, even the ballboy, the manager, the coaches, hindi lang players,” he said.

The first 25 members of the PBA’s greatest are Co, Fernandez, Caidic, Johnny Abarrientos, Bogs Adornado, Ato Agustin, Francis Arnaiz, Ricardo Brown, Hector Calma, Philip Cezar, Jerry Codinera, Kenneth Duremdes, Bernie Fabiosa, Danny Florencio, Abet Guidaben, Freddie Hubalde, Robert Jaworski, Jojo Lastimosa, Lim Eng Beng, Samboy Lim, Ronnie Magsanoc, Vergel Meneses, Manny Paner, Alvin Patrimonio and Benjie Paras.

Fifteen years later, Danny Ildefonso, Willie Miller, James Yap, Asi Taulava, Eric Menk, Kelly Williams, Jayjay Helterbrand, Jimmy Alapag, Mark Caguioa, Arwind Santos, Jayson Castro, Marc Pingris, Kerby Raymundo, Chito Loyzaga and Marlou Aquino were added.

The 10 new members will be honored in a formal event next week.