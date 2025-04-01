^

Sports

Golden Road continues as Elevate PuK secures CODM Garena Masters VIII crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 9:58am
Elevate PUK is the Garena Masters Season 8 champion.
Photo from COD Mobile Esports' X (formerly Twitter) account

MANILA, Philippines — Elevate PuK showed no signs of slowing down as it continued to dominate the Call of Duty Mobile esports scene, besting five other teams for the Garena Masters Season 8 crown over the weekend.

It was a dominant display from the reigning world champion at the start of the tournament, ending the group stages with a 9-1 record — and as top seed — only falling in one series against Arcanum Thanatos.

In the playoffs, Elevate PuK easily took down Absolute Zero in three straight maps to move to the upper bracket finals against Southeast Asian rival Stalwart Esports.

But this is where the Red Rebellion's forces were finally stopped as the tense five-map series eventually favored Stalwart Esports as Elevate PuK was relegated to the lower brackets.

Elevate PuK once again beat Absolute Zero to set up a rematch with Stalwart Esports, but with a handicap. Since Stalwart Esports reached the grand finals through the upper bracket, and it immediately got a map advantage to open the series at 1-0.

But it was no issue against the dominant CODM team, which had captured the Golden Road in 2024. Elevate PuK took four consecutive maps to secure its third Garena Masters under team Elevate, while it would be the fourth consecutive title for the players and coaches since they first won the Garena Masters back in Season 5 when they were under the banner of WPM LowKings.

"Wala nang bago sa amin noong napunta kami sa lower bracket kasi sanay na kami pati sa sunod-sunod na matches. Inisip lang namin na nag-papractice lang kami noong time na yun and alam na din namin paano tatalunin [Stalwart Esports] by the time na nakatapat namin sila ulit sa finals,” said Elevate PuK CODM coach Mark "Olea" Olea told Philstar.com.

The win marks the team's continued dominance in Call of Duty: Mobile Esports after having successfully completed the Golden Road last year — winning the Garena Masters Seasons 6 and 7, regional Garenas Finals, Summer Invitational and 2024 World Championship.

The team seeks to extend its win streak as it competes in the Garena Summer Invitational beginning April 11.

CALL OF DUTY

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE

ESPORTS

GAMING
