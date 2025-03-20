^

Sports

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Abac Cordero - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 2:49pm
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward
Maxine Esteban
Courtesy of Carol Esteban

MANILA, Philippines — Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down despite showing tiny cracks on her young body.

The charming 24-year-old, who honed her skills representing Ateneo in the UAAP before embarking on a long international journey, is in Lima, Peru to vie in the FIE Fencing Grand Prix this weekend.

It comes after Esteban shook off recent back pains, and a knee injury sustained even prior to last year’s Paris Olympics where she bowed out in the round-of-32.

Esteban has missed the circuit lately, causing her to slip in the women’s foil world rankings from No. 27 to No. 33. But she is bent on moving forward, regaining her old spot and, if on point, breaching the Top 20.

“I asked her if she wanted to retire but she didn’t want to. She said she feels she could further improve,” Esteban’s mother, Carol, told reporters last Tuesday.

“Maxine is now in Peru and then she wants to prepare hard for the African Championships (in Nigeria) in June and the World Championships (in China) in July,” said Carol.

“We’re just here to support her,” she added of the triple medalist in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian Games, and gold winner in the European Circuit in Halle, Germany in 2023.

Over the past couple of years, Esteban travelled to Casablanca, Cairo, Tashkent, Copenhagen and Guatemala sharpening her sword.

She won the bronze in the 2023 African Championships in Egypt, then the silver last year in Morocco.

Third time could be a charm.

FENCING

MAXINE ESTEBAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Eagle highlights Uyking&rsquo;s hot charge

Eagle highlights Uyking’s hot charge

15 hours ago
Johanna Uyking delivered a stunning eagle on the challenging No. 18 to cap a roller-coaster round and grab the lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Junior Tigresses dispose of Lady Bullpups to claim UAAP hoops crown

Junior Tigresses dispose of Lady Bullpups to claim UAAP hoops crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Solo champions this time around.
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios gets much needed boost with first win since 2022

Kyrgios gets much needed boost with first win since 2022

4 hours ago
Australian Nick Kyrgios won his first match since 2022 as he fought back from a set down to beat American Mackenzie McDonald...
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns foe in first round in Miami Open

Eala stuns foe in first round in Miami Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala scored a massive upset, defeating Katie Volynets in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open,...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans, Chargers go for semis clincher

Flying Titans, Chargers go for semis clincher

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Choco Mucho and Akari shoot for the first two semifinal seats in the PVL All-Filipino Conference as they try to close out...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with