In-form Que eyes strong start, finish in International Series Macau

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on back-to-back victories in the Philippine Golf Tour, Angelo Que is set to bring his winning form to the International Series (IS) of the Asian Tour as he joins a star-studded field at the IS Macau, which unfolds Thursday, March 20, at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

Que dominated the first two legs of the local circuit in contrasting fashion — cruising to a wire-to-wire triumph at Pradera Verde under demanding conditions before staging a thrilling comeback to claim the Eagle Ridge Championship.

These victories have further boosted the confidence of the three-time Asian Tour winner as he returns to the region’s premier circuit.

However, he faces a daunting challenge in the $2-million championship, with a strong lineup of international aces, including former Major winners Sergio Garcia of Spain and American Patrick Reed, as well as defending champion John Catlin, also of the US.

The rest of the field are not only eyeing the title but also one of the coveted spots in this year’s (British) Open Championship. The top three finishers, not already exempt, will earn berths for the 153rd edition of the fourth Major, set for July 17-20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Que kicks off his campaign at 12:50 p.m., grouped with Japan’s Yuta Sugiura and American Anthony Kim.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena, who withdrew from the IS India in January due to injury but rebounded with a tied for 21st finish in the New Zealand Open, is also in the cast. He looks to make a strong start with an early 7 a.m. tee time, playing alongside MJ Maguire and Kieran Vincent.

Justin Quiban, coming off a solid joint 10th finish in IS India, is set for an 11:45 a.m. start, where he will take on Tomoyo Ikemura and Pawin Ingkhapradit.

Also in the mix is Micah Shin, a former PGT standout and winner of the 2018 The Country Club Invitational. He tees off at 1:30 p.m., facing Yanwei Liu and Prom Meesawat.

Adding to the tournament’s intensity, Catlin and Garcia will start at 12:30 p.m., squaring off with Lucas Herbert, while Reed is set for a compelling battle with Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and Abraham Ancer.