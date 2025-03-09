^

On-fire Lady Bulldogs rip Maroons for fifth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 4:45pm
NU's Bella Belen punches one in over the defense of the UP Fighting Maroons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Lady Bulldogs remain on fire.

The Lady Bulldogs zoomed to their fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This is the Lady Bulldogs’ second straight three-set win, as they completely mauled the Diliman-based squad.

Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon carried the load for the Sampaloc-based squad, finishing with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Vange Alinsug added 11 on eight attacks, two service aces and a block.

After an easy first-set win, NU was leading by three, 23-20, in the second frame.

UP’s Bienne Bansil and Kassy Doering, then, tried to lead the fightback for the Maroons.

But Bansil’s service went out as NU took the second set, 25-23.

In the third, the Lady Bulldogs were leading by six, 22-16, but Kianne Olango, Joan Monares and Doering tied things up at 22.

But finishing touches by Alyssa Solomon, Celine Marsh and Erin Pangilinan wrapped the baby up.

“Happy naman kami, syempre nakuha namin yung panalo pero syempre yung situation nung second and third, magkaiba kasi. Naka-recover din kami doon sa run ng UP. Pero, knowing NU naman mga seniors na sila so alam na rin naman nila yung gagawin nila,” NU head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Pangilinan added five points while Alex Mata had four for NU.

Doering powered UP with 11 points while Olango chipped in 10.

The Lady Bulldogs are still solidly on top of the standings with a 5-0 slate, while the Maroons dropped their fourth straight game and slipped to 2-4.

The defending champions will take on Adamson on Wednesday, while UP will finish its first round schedule next Sunday also against the Lady Falcons.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
