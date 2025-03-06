Ex-San Beda Red Lion Payosing transfers to UP

James Payosing (18) is trading his red jersey for a maroon one.

MANILA, Philippines — NCAA champion and Finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing is headed to Diliman.

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons have secured the commitment of former San Beda University standout Payosing, the squad announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 Payosing, who won a championship with the San Beda Red Lions in NCAA Season 99, will be suiting up for UP starting next season, following a one-year residency.

"Si James yung isa sa mga magme-make sure na magko-continue lang yung laban natin even 'pag tapos na yung mga champions natin ngayon. We are very excited to have him," Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde said in a statement.

He will be a huge addition for the UAAP Season 87 champions, with Fighting Maroons Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Janjan Felicilda, Terrence Fortea and Reyland Torres using up all of their playing years.

Payosing was one of the main guys of San Beda last season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The Red Lions crashed into the Final Four as the third seed, but they were ultimately dethroned after falling against the twice-to-beat Benilde Blazers.

The guard averaged 9.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the NCAA Season 99 Finals against the Mapua Cardinals.

Payosing is expected to bring his two-way prowess to the Maroons. He will have two more years of eligibility for UP.