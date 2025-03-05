^

Batang Pier nip Gin Kings to avoid sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 7:39pm
MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort kept its season alive after surviving Barangay Ginebra, 108-103, in Game 4 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal clash Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kadeem Jack powered NorthPort with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as he played all 48 minutes. Arvin Tolentino finally found his mark and finished with a near triple-double of 20 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and a block.

The Batang Pier led by 11 points, 104-93, with 4:06 remaining after a Jack jumper.

In their patented "Never say die" fashion, Ginebra unleashed a momentum-shifting 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt to make it a one-point game, 103-104, with 36.8 seconds left.

On the other end, Jack sank a tough go-ahead turnaround jumper over Troy Rosario to make it a three-point lead, 106-103, with 19.3 seconds to go.

Ginebra had the chance to cut the lead or even tie the game, but Justin Brownlee’s layup missed. The Gin Kings were able to grab the rebound and found the hands of Holt, but his 3-pointer rattled out.

A pair of free throws by Tolentino iced the game, 108-103, with 9.5 seconds to go.

RJ Abarrientos hoisted a 4-pointer to try and close the gap, but it missed, sealing the deal for NorthPort.

William Navarro added 16 markers for NorthPort, while Joshua Munzon had 14. Paolo Taha produced 11 points in a starting role.

Brownlee and Abarrientos powered Ginebra with 18 points apiece while Troy Rosario chipped in 17. Holt, Jamie Malonzo and Japeth Aguilar finished with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Game 5 is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.

