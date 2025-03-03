DOT-backed golf event to be tackled at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — An upcoming special golf event will be the featured discussion in Tuesday’s session (March 4) of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

GOLFCON 2025, which is sponsored by the Department of Tourism, headlines the 10:30 a.m. session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Organizer Jesse Guerro and Lyle Uy, director of DOT’s Office of Golf Tourism, are going to talk about the biggest gathering of golf stakeholders and the accompanying exhibit featuring top-tier golf brands.

The weekly public sports program is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.