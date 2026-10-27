^

Headlines

Nearly half of Davao Region students struggle to read, says EDCOM 2

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 5:47pm
Nearly half of Davao Region students struggle to read, says EDCOM 2
Students look for their room assignment as classes open for the new school year at an elementary school in Manila on June 8, 2026.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly half of students assessed in the Davao Region at the start of the school year in June were classified as struggling readers, according to a Department of Education assessment.

A congressional education commission shared its analysis of the findings Tuesday, October 27, as it called on local governments to help close the region's literacy gaps.

Citing DepEd's Comprehensive Rapid Literacy Assessment (CRLA), the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) said 48% of learners in Region XI and 45 percent in Davao City fell into the test's two lowest reading levels at the beginning of school year 2026-2027. 

Struggling readers refer to students classified as "emerging readers" — students who are still trying to master basic foundational literacy skills like recognizing letters, connecting sounds, and forming simple words.

DepEd's rapid literacy assessment splits emerging readers into two specific sublevels: "low emerging and high emerging." Under DepEd guidelines, students at the "low-emerging" level have limited mastery of letters and their sounds, while those at the "high-emerging" level recognize most letters but still struggle to decode words at their grade level.

Municipality- and city-level results from the previous school year show variations in reading skills. 

For instance, in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, 49.6% of students in Grades 1 to 3, or 1,184 children, were still struggling readers in the end-of-year assessment in March, about twice the rate of any other municipality in the region.

"The learning crisis did not happen overnight, it has compounded over the years," EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee said in a statement. "Every child who continues to struggle with reading needs timely support. Otherwise, they risk moving up to the next grade without fully understanding their lessons."

The Davao results appear to track with the overall nationwide data. EDCOM 2 said 45% of students assessed nationwide at the start of the current school year were struggling readers. 

The data also shows reading proficiency further thinning out as students move up levels, from 30.52% in Grade 3 to 19.56% in Grade 6, 0.74% in Grade 10 and 0.40% in Grade 12, or roughly one in every 250 students in the final year of high school.

DepEd said in May that the number of struggling readers across all grade levels fell from 6.7 million at the start of school year 2025-2026 to 2.2 million by its end, which it credited to intensified learning recovery programs. 

In September, the Philippines posted its best performance to date in reading, science and math, though it continues to fall below the global average.

All 10 school divisions with the highest shares of struggling readers at the start of the last school year were in Mindanao, according to EDCOM 2 in March.

EDCOM 2 has pressed local executives to take a larger role in basic education. 

In March, it released a playbook to help mayors manage schooling in their towns, the same document that ranked school divisions by their share of struggling readers. 

DEPED

EDCOM II

EDUCATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
All senators should reject VP offer &ndash; Alan Peter

All senators should reject VP offer – Alan Peter

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Just like impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero, fellow senators should reject any offer from Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
As Dizon exits, DPWH reinforces LGU role in projects
play

As Dizon exits, DPWH reinforces LGU role in projects

By Alyana Uy | 9 hours ago
Outgoing Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said that the DPWH has revised its project approval policies to require coordination...
Headlines
fbtw
Watchdogs urge Senate to strip House 'insertions' in pork-riddled 2027 budget

Watchdogs urge Senate to strip House 'insertions' in pork-riddled 2027 budget

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Groups want unsupported projects removed and cuts to basic services reconsidered.
Headlines
fbtw
Vince Dizon, Giovanni Lopez trade posts at DOTr, DPWH
play

Vince Dizon, Giovanni Lopez trade posts at DOTr, DPWH

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Dizon is back to fix Filipinos' commute, while Lopez is tasked to sustain DPWH reforms.
Headlines
fbtw
Impeachment trial seen finished before Christmas break

Impeachment trial seen finished before Christmas break

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could be over before Congress goes on Christmas break, considering the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bato&rsquo;s wife defends fugitive senator: &lsquo;He&rsquo;s not an enemy&rsquo;

Bato’s wife defends fugitive senator: ‘He’s not an enemy’

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The wife of fugitive Sen. Bato Dela Rosa issued a public appeal defending her husband, urging his former political allies...
Headlines
fbtw
Albay bridge stalled for over 15 years to open before Undas

Albay bridge stalled for over 15 years to open before Undas

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
The first two lanes of the Kilicao-Binitayan Bridge in Daraga, Albay will open on Friday, October 30, nearly five months after...
Headlines
fbtw
House budget insertions reached P1 trillion &ndash; watchdog

House budget insertions reached P1 trillion – watchdog

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The House-approved version of the P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget contains “red flag” levels of insertions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr&rsquo;s Lopez, DPWH&rsquo;s Dizon swap posts

DOTr’s Lopez, DPWH’s Dizon swap posts

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos carried out yet another change in his Cabinet, with Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Public Works...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with