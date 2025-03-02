Lady Spikers rebound, trounce Fighting Maroons

The La Salle Lady Spikers huddle up after a point against the UP Fighting Maroons Sunday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle bounced back from a tough loss and overpowered the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in four sets, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Spikers, in their last game, had a tough five-set defeat against the Unicersity of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

And now, they have regained their winning ways, with Angel Canino and Shevana Laput leading the way.

Canino powered La Salle with 24 points on 20 attacks and four blocks. Laput, on the other hand, had 21 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and three service aces.

With the match tied at one set apiece, UP went up by five, 8-3.

But Canino, Shane Reterta, Jyne Soreno and Lilay del Castillo helped La Salle claw out of the hole and win the third set.

And in the fourth set, the two squads were kept in a close fight, 16-15.

Laput, del Castillo and Reterta then joined forces with a 9-2 finishing kick to grab the win in two hours and eight minutes.

“Kahit po galing kami sa talo at yung standing namin parang on edge rin, yung mindset talaga namin is one game at a time and every game naman ibang preparation yun,” Canino said.

“Ang maganda lang ngayon nagkakaroon na rin kami ng kumpyansa as a team and sa sarili so sana madala namin every game,” she added.

Del Castillo added 11 points while Alleiah Malaluan chipped in seven.

Irah Jaboneta carried the load for the Fighting Maroons with 15 points off of 13 attacks, a block and an ace. Joan Monares added 11.

La Salle will be facing the University of the East Lady Warriors next Saturday, while UP will take on UST on Wednesday.