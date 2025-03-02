^

Sports

Lady Spikers rebound, trounce Fighting Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 5:46pm
Lady Spikers rebound, trounce Fighting Maroons
The La Salle Lady Spikers huddle up after a point against the UP Fighting Maroons Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle bounced back from a tough loss and overpowered the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in four sets, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Spikers, in their last game, had a tough five-set defeat against the Unicersity of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

And now, they have regained their winning ways, with Angel Canino and Shevana Laput leading the way.

Canino powered La Salle with 24 points on 20 attacks and four blocks. Laput, on the other hand, had 21 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and three service aces.

With the match tied at one set apiece, UP went up by five, 8-3.

But Canino, Shane Reterta, Jyne Soreno and Lilay del Castillo helped La Salle claw out of the hole and win the third set.

And in the fourth set, the two squads were kept in a close fight, 16-15.

Laput, del Castillo and Reterta then joined forces with a 9-2 finishing kick to grab the win in two hours and eight minutes.

“Kahit po galing kami sa talo at yung standing namin parang on edge rin, yung mindset talaga namin is one game at a time and every game naman ibang preparation yun,” Canino said.

“Ang maganda lang ngayon nagkakaroon na rin kami ng kumpyansa as a team and sa sarili so sana madala namin every game,” she added.

Del Castillo added 11 points while Alleiah Malaluan chipped in seven.

Irah Jaboneta carried the load for the Fighting Maroons with 15 points off of 13 attacks, a block and an ace. Joan Monares added 11.

La Salle will be facing the University of the East Lady Warriors next Saturday, while UP will take on UST on Wednesday.

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a regular fixture for crowd-favorite Ginebra in the PBA that...
Sports
fbtw
UST, NU stretch hot streaks

UST, NU stretch hot streaks

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Raging Santo Tomas rolled past Adamson, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, to claim solo second spot in the UAAP Season 87 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers remain perfect

Lady Blazers remain perfect

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Reigning champion St. Benilde walloped Jose Rizal U, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20, to stay unbeaten in the NCAA Season 100 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

7 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) for failing to...
Sports
fbtw
Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

19 hours ago
Second seed Petro Gazz played true to form and quashed the ambush bid of No. 11 Capital1, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21, to soar to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

5 hours ago
Unbeaten American Gervonta Davis retained his World Boxing Association lightweight world title with a majority draw against...
Sports
fbtw
Grimes drops career-high 44 points as Sixers stun Warriors

Grimes drops career-high 44 points as Sixers stun Warriors

6 hours ago
Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 44 points as the Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Golden State Warriors, 126-119, to snap...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino bets fall short in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Filipino bets fall short in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Filipino teams Elevate and Blacklist International both fell to South Korea's Nongshim RedForce in the Honor of Kings Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Stags seek new backer in pursuit of NCAA glory

Stags seek new backer in pursuit of NCAA glory

10 hours ago
The San Sebastian College-Recoletos men’s basketball team is now looking for a new “godfather” after concluding...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with