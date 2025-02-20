Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — Good and hard times in the past are likely to be talked about as former players of the Negros Basketball Association (NBA) gather for the first time to take part in the AcroCity presents NBA Legends Cup on Saturday, February 22, in Bacolod City.

The event, initiated by alumni now living abroad like Victor Villarias, Jun Locsin, Mike Mustre, Freche Ang and Django Rivera, and in coordination with John Imperio and Bong Palo, has drawn so much interest that organizers are expecting a full house crowd at the Po Hang gym of Tay Tung School.

Among the crowd drawers are former PBA stars like Noli Locsin of Ginebra and Bong Ravena with 1998 PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes — an Ilonggo from Koronadal City — has also been invited to add star power to the event.

With close to 100 players ready to defy Father Time, organizers have decided to divide the participants into four teams, thus guaranteeing a whole day of fun, joy and laughter.

Clashing in the opening game at 11 a.m. are Team Bascon-Apir against Team MKU-QGo-AcroCity while Team Azcona-Sapporo and Team Espino tangle at 12:15 p.m. with the winners setting up a title clash at 2:45 p.m.

“We know how passionate these players are during their prime so we are one with them in their effort to provide joy in their communities, their way of giving back to their long-time supporters,” said Angelo Wongchuking, executive vice president of Czark Mak Group, developer of AcroCity that is located in the high-growth region of Bulacan and Central Luzon.

“This is one good project as former NBA teammates and rivals reunite to recall their good times and bad times during their early years,” added CZM Director Keith Wongchuking.

Locsin and Duremdes will lead Team Azcona-Sapporo along with Villarias brothers — Vernie and Victor while Nap Hatton, Dongking Sasuman and Leo Bat-og banner Team MKU-QGO-Acro City, Peewee Demonteverde and Teruel Ahmit anchor Team Basco-Apir. Team Espino-CSA B-Upgrade will be led by Rex Bayer, Nene Paderog and Sarian Ordas.

The team of Locsin and Duremdes looms as the sentimental favorites since they also have Reul Bravo, Arnold Gamboa and Nonoy Pido in their lineup.

The event will also honor the founding officials of the association, led by the late Dodong Bascon.

As part of their “giving back” project, the “reunion games” will be free to the public.