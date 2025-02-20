^

Sports

Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod

Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 1:36pm
Duremdes, Locsin, Ravena headline 'Legends Cup' in Bacolod
PBA legends Bong Ravena (left) and) Kenneth Duremdes.

MANILA, Philippines — Good and hard times in the past are likely to be talked about as former players of the Negros Basketball Association (NBA) gather for the first time to take part in the AcroCity presents NBA Legends Cup on Saturday, February 22, in Bacolod City.

The event, initiated by alumni now living abroad like Victor Villarias, Jun Locsin, Mike Mustre, Freche Ang and Django Rivera, and in coordination with John Imperio and Bong Palo, has drawn so much interest that organizers are expecting a full house crowd at the Po Hang gym of Tay Tung School.

Among the crowd drawers are former PBA stars like Noli Locsin of Ginebra and Bong Ravena with 1998 PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes — an Ilonggo from Koronadal City — has also been invited to add star power to the event.

With close to 100 players ready to defy Father Time, organizers have decided to divide the participants into four teams, thus guaranteeing a whole day of fun, joy and laughter.

Clashing in the opening game at 11 a.m. are Team Bascon-Apir against Team MKU-QGo-AcroCity while Team Azcona-Sapporo and Team Espino tangle at 12:15 p.m. with the winners setting up a title clash at 2:45 p.m.

“We know how passionate these players are during their prime so we are one with them in their effort to provide joy in their communities, their way of giving back to their long-time supporters,” said Angelo Wongchuking, executive vice president of Czark Mak Group, developer of AcroCity that is located in the high-growth region of Bulacan and Central Luzon.

“This is one good project as former NBA teammates and rivals reunite to recall their good times and bad times during their early years,” added CZM Director Keith Wongchuking.

Locsin and Duremdes will lead Team Azcona-Sapporo along with Villarias brothers — Vernie and Victor while Nap Hatton, Dongking Sasuman and Leo Bat-og banner Team MKU-QGO-Acro City, Peewee Demonteverde and Teruel Ahmit anchor Team Basco-Apir. Team Espino-CSA B-Upgrade will be led by Rex Bayer, Nene Paderog and Sarian Ordas.

The team of Locsin and Duremdes looms as the sentimental favorites since they also have Reul Bravo, Arnold Gamboa and Nonoy Pido in their lineup.

The event will also honor the founding officials of the association, led by the late Dodong Bascon.

As part of their “giving back” project, the “reunion games” will be free to the public.

BASKETBALL

KENNETH DUREMDES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

adidas launches campaign vs pressure in sports

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Negative pressure is one of the things that could hold athletes back.
Sports
fbtw
Real test coming

Real test coming

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah on Aug. 5-17 along with six other teams so Gilas’ third...
Sports
fbtw
Jung storms ahead as Cheon slips

Jung storms ahead as Cheon slips

15 hours ago
Power-hitting Jaehyun Jung turned Splendido Taal Golf Club into his personal playground, delivering a brilliant eagle-spiked...
Sports
fbtw
Edu returns for Gilas in third window clash vs Chinese Taipei

Edu returns for Gilas in third window clash vs Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Big man AJ Edu is back in tow for Gilas Pilipinas. 
Sports
fbtw
Benilde starts 4-peat drive

Benilde starts 4-peat drive

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
College of St. Benilde launches its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with a familiar foe in Arellano University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hornets nip Lakers at NBA resumption

Hornets nip Lakers at NBA resumption

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets escaped the Los Angeles Lakers, 100-97, at the Crypto.com arena Thursday (Manila time) to snap their...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathlon sees surge in foreign participants

1 hour ago
Making a strong comeback after a one-year hiatus, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on March 2 has drawn a formidable lineup...
Sports
fbtw
My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

My Daily Collagen triathlon slated March 9 in Subic

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Hundreds of national, amateur, pro and aspiring swim-bike-run enthusiasts here and abroad are expected to troop up North as...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

Pacatiw back in ONE cage on March 8

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
With his previous fight cancelled, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw will instead return next month as he faces...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with