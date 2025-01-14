^

Sports

Gutsy Munzon of NorthPort cops PBA Player of the Week plum

Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 10:50am
Gutsy Munzon of NorthPort cops PBA Player of the Week plum
Joshua Munzon was the first recipient for 2025 of the weekly honor handed by the members of the media regularly covering the PBA beat.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — A cramps-hit Joshua Munzon returning to the floor to make big plays down the stretch typifies the big fight in the NorthPort crew that’s been holding sway in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Determined to deliver a “statement game” against longtime tormentor Barangay Ginebra, Munzon and the Batang Pier spared no pains to get it done and pull off a king-sized 119-116 upset.

It was a massive win for the troops of coach Bonnie Tan, who not only stayed at the summit at 7-1 but also ended a 14-game futility against the crowd darlings dating back to 2019.

Munzon, checking back in for the fouled-out Arvin Tolentino after getting treated for cramps on the bench, hit a booming triple that gave NorthPort a 117-109 cushion in the last 1:10. Later, he made a split that restored a two-point spread in the face of the Gin Kings’ furious uprising.

“He’s a fighter. He wanted to go back and finish the game,” NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan said of the Filipino-American shooting guard/small forward, who produced 27 points, six assists and two steals to complement import Kadeem Jack’s 32-16 and Tolentino’s 29.

Munzon’s gutsy effort in that drought-ending victory versus Ginebra earned him the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period Jan. 5 to 12.

The 6-foot-4 Fil-Am was the first recipient for 2025 of the weekly honor handed by the members of the media regularly covering the PBA beat, besting the other outstanding performers like teammate Tolentino and TNT’s RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana.

NorthPort will have a bigger target on its back from here on but Munzon said the gang will be ready.

"We've kinda grown over these eight games, being able to close out games when it's tight and sticking together, getting stops and playing in crunch time like that. But you know, when the game gets going back and forth like that, it's pretty fun to be out there. That's what we love to do," he said.

BATANG PIER

JOSHUA MUNZON

NORTHPORT

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Saclag returns to action at ONE

Saclag returns to action at ONE

12 hours ago
Jean Claude Saclag won’t be left behind during a busy stretch for Filipino combat sports stars as the Team Lakay standout...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Howard announces return to Strong Group for Dubai tourney

Dwight Howard announces return to Strong Group for Dubai tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
NBA champion Dwight Howard will have another tour of Philippine duty.
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Former international imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso headlined the latest additions to the Strong Group Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kevin Quiambao’s supposedly fiery debut in the Korean Basketball League got cut short following an ankle sprain injury...
Sports
fbtw
Hope for cellar dwellers

Hope for cellar dwellers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Five teams won’t advance to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs and with three games left in its schedule, cellar-dwelling...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Devastating Los Angeles fires prompt 2028 Olympics debate

Devastating Los Angeles fires prompt 2028 Olympics debate

2 hours ago
The Los Angeles wildfire disaster has cast a shadow over preparations for the 2028 Olympics, raising questions over whether...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Edwards fined anew for 'obscene gestures'

Timberwolves' Edwards fined anew for 'obscene gestures'

2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for making "obscene gestures toward a game official."
Sports
fbtw
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing again

Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing again

2 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Monday he had retired from boxing just weeks after suffering a second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Alcaraz pass opening tests

Djokovic, Alcaraz pass opening tests

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic survived a scare in his quest for tennis history before joining Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Jannik...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with