Abando, Dave Ildefonso banner Strong Group's Dubai roster

MANILA, Philippines -- Several familiar faces are returning to the Strong Group Athletics’ (SGA) roster for the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship set next month.

Naturalized players Ange Kouame and Andray Blatche, college stars Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez and NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag, and international veterans Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso will be flying the Philippine flag as part of SGA in the 34th iteration of the Dubai tourney.

Last year, SGA fell just short of the tournament’s championship after a buzzer-beating heartbreaker loss against Al-Riyadi.

And now, with returning players in tow, they are bent on taking home the title this time around.

SGA head coach Charles Tiu, in a statement, said that with last year’s stars Kevin Quiambao, JD Cagulangan and Jordan Heading now in the pros, much more is expected from Abando and Ildefonso.

“They’ve both proven themselves on big stages before, but this tournament will be a test of their ability to lead and deliver under pressure,” he said.

Tiu also stressed that he believes Blatche is “in better shape for sure.”

“He wants to come back with a vengeance, and he looked much better today. Let’s see how he progresses,” he added.

Last year, Blatche had a lackluster showing and his campaign was cut short due to an injury.

“It’s great to have guys stay with the program. We also have a few new recruits coming in, so the competition for spots will be tough this season,” Tiu said.

He added that he is hoping that Liwag, Ynot and Sanchez’s NCAAA Finals loss will power them in the international tourney.

“I hope the finals experience last year made [Liwag, Ynot and Sanchez] hungrier. We’re aiming for growth similar to what Mapúa achieved. But maturity takes time, so it’s too early to tell,” he added.

The seven, who were part of the Jones Cup-winning squad, will be joining key additions Demarcus Cousins and Jason Brickman.