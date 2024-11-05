Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. - FEU vs DLSU (women)

12 p.m. - NU vs UST (women)

3:30 p.m. - FEU vs DLSU (men)

6:30 p.m. - NU vs UST (men)

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion La Salle presses up bid for a top-seed finish while three more teams scramble for positions in the crucial double-header of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Archers, already in the Final Four since before the long break, gained a free hand from Far Eastern University’s win over University of the East to clinch a top-two finish and the other twice-to-beat at 10-1.

But the dribblers from Taft will not be contented from that alone with a handsome chance to go for the No. 1 spot in the homestretch with three games left, starting against the streaking Tamaraws (4-7) at 3:30 p.m.

Holding on to dear life at No. 4, University of Santo Tomas (5-6) then plunges to battle at 6:30 p.m. against National University (3-8), which gained a shot in the arm off a 67-47 upset against UP (9-2) to stay in the thick of the Final Four race.

“W'e're always gonna focus on what’s in front of us,” said coach Topex Robinson, whose wards did not take a break in leaving no stone unturned for an approaching title defense bid.

“Tsaka na kami magbabakasyon kapag tapos na ‘yung season. FEU’s doing well, they're really a well-oiled machine now. We can't relax."

Well, the Tamaraws are, especially in a last-ditch hurrah marked by a big 59-51 win against UE that gave La Salle a free passage to the Top-Two finish and twice-to-beat bonus.

After a 0-5 start, FEU gained ground late in the first phase before winning three of their last four games in the second round to catch up with Adamson at No. 5 with similar 4-7 slates.

Another win would put them on the doorstep of the Final Four, with the fourth-running Tigers figuring in an expected dogfight against the Bulldogs, who came from a morale-boosting win against the Maroons.

“In order for us to be the next team on the top of the hill, we have to be able to do this,” said FEU mentor Sean Chambers as the Morayta-based squad gave La Salle fits in the first round, 68-62.

“We have to match them. We’re going to show up with the mindset that if we play our game, we have a chance to win that game.”