^

Sports

All systems go for 2024 Batang Pinoy

Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 4:51pm
All systems go for 2024 Batang Pinoy
Paolo Tatad (left) and Anna Ruiz.
PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — Everything is set for the staging of the 2024 Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa City Palawan less than three weeks from now.

Project director Paolo Tatad said only minor kinks are being worked out, otherwise all systems go for the November 23-28 event that serves as the major grassroots program of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“We’ve done all the meetings that we can, but we’re still having meetings in preparation for the event this month,” said the PSC executive director in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re now in the finish line of our preparations. We’re now holding a delegation registration meeting with LGUs (Local Government Units) coming from the Visayas and Mindanao until November 7. Katatapos lang namin with Luzon and NCR (National Capital Region) LGUs last week,” added core team member Anna Ruiz during the same session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Around 12,000 delegates from 177 LGUs are set to compete in the event for young athletes aged 12-17 years old and featuring 30 different sports in celebration of the silver anniversary of the multi-sports event first held in 1999.

The large contingent that also included 1,000 technical officials, will be billeted in 29 different schools around Puerto Princesa and can accommodate 15,000 persons, while 650 people have also been tapped as volunteers.

With the exception of gymnastics, all the accredited sports will be held in Palawan. Competitions in gymnastics are going to be staged in Manila, according to Tatad.

“One is comebacking sport in soft tennis. Obstacle sports, which used to be a demo sport, is now considered a regular sport, and then we have jiu-jitsu and kurash as first timers,” said the PSC official.

Age bracket has been divided into three: the 12-13 years old, 14-15 years old, and 16-17 years old who will vie for the total of 1,554 gold medals at stake.

“We’ve taken out the younger age group, but only on a temporary basis,” said Tatad.

The PSC executive director also expressed his gratitude to the local government of Puerto Princesa City for hosting what he termed as the last quarter storm for the government sports agency.

“Ang Palawan naman hindi na baguhan when it comes to hosting sports events,” he said, noting after Batang Pinoy, the province will next host the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games from December 1-5.

“Batang Pinoy is here to stay. Batang Pinoy is something we really looked forward to by the LGUs, families, and most especially the young athletes. Habang nandito ang PSC, Batang Pinoy is here to stay because it’s a program where the young ones should be exposed and display their talent in terms of sports,” Tatad said.

vuukle comment

BATANG PINOY

PSA FORUM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

1 day ago
Two upcoming grassroots events of the Philippine Sports Commission will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University will try to claw its way back into Final Four contention as it battles a scrappy San...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

1 day ago
Ending with a flourish, the Philippines bagged the overall title in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships here on a calm,...
Sports
fbtw
Kings roll, level series at 2-2

Kings roll, level series at 2-2

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
To pull even with TNT, Barangay Ginebra did something that’s not been done throughout the PBA Governors’ Cup –...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines smothered Hong Kong, 9-2, yesterday to complete a sweet sweep and a five-peat feat in the East Asia Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

4 hours ago
Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Rock n' Roll run event set to draw huge cast at Rizal Park

Rock n' Roll run event set to draw huge cast at Rizal Park

6 hours ago
Manila is gearing up for a spectacular celebration of fitness, music and community as the Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino coach parts ways with Fnatic ONIC Esports

Filipino coach parts ways with Fnatic ONIC Esports

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Indonesian organization Fnatic ONIC Esports announced Monday night that Filipino coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs nip Bucks to stay unscathed; Pistons edge Lakers

Cavs nip Bucks to stay unscathed; Pistons edge Lakers

7 hours ago
Darius Garland poured in 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fended off a late Milwaukee surge to beat the Bucks, 116-114,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with