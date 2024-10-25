Kingad acknowledges Moraes' improved striking ahead of ONE rematch

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Danny Kingad is bracing for a “much-improved” Adriano Moraes in a rematch set to happen inside the ONE ring next month.

Kingad absorbed a first round submission defeat back in 2017 against the Brazilian Moraes.

Now, the pride of Sadanga, Mountain Province will try to get back on the win column as he faces his old rival in a Flyweight MMA bout at ONE 169 in Bangkok, Thailand on November 8.

Kingad, in a statement, said that while Moraes’ grappling will continue to be his best weapon, he is now a much better striker.

“He certainly improved his striking a lot since we last fought,” Kingad said.

“It’s obvious that jiu-jitsu is still his strength, but he’s definitely [added] some good striking to his game,” he added.

Despite this, the 29-year-old believes that he has gotten “so much better” as well.

“Through the years, the experience that I’ve garnered, the training that I’ve had, it’s going to be entirely different this time,” he said.

“The King” said that he has been working on his grappling game as he has been training for a long time.

“I’ve trained a long time for this, and I’ve been working on my grappling knowing the strengths of Adriano,” he said.

“I’m ready. I’m ready wherever this fight ends up in.”

Kingad is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu earlier this year.

He is currently holding an 11-4 win-loss record in ONE.

Moraes, for his part, is reeling from back-to-back losses against Demetrious Johnson back in 2022 and 2023.

He is holding a 10-5 slate in ONE FC.